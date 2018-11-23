Sony's 60-inch Smart TV is £400 off at AO.com this weekend

Now may be the time to nab that 60-inch television display of your dreams. AO.com has been slashing prices on a number of electronics and TVs, and is offering a whopping £400 off the Sony KD60XF8305BU – the 60-inch model from its XF83 range.

With a RRP of £1,099, AO's price dips well under the £1000 mark with over a third off. At full price it probably isn't the best LCD TV out there, but considering the XF83's substantial size and 4K HDR resolution, this may be the time to get Sony's mid-range 4K set at a bargain £699 price.

The offer runs over Black Friday weekend, with the last day being Tuesday 27 November.

Sony Bravia 60-inch 4K Smart TV £1,099 £699 at AO.com Not quite half price, but still a whopping £400 price cut on Sony's XF83 LCD television. Carrying Sony's basic X1 processor, this is a mid-range avenue for 4K HDR pictures, with compatibility for HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma.

