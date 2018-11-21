Save up to £168 on broadband and TV deals from Virgin Media for Black Friday

We are now only a couple of days away from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend and that, as we all know, means an abundance of amazing deals. It also means you can get your internet and television subscription package sorted in one easy go - how about saving up to £168 on super fast broadband and TV deals? Well that's what Virgin is offering right now with its lowest price ever.

The discounted bundles up for grabs are Virgin's Full House package and its beefed up VIP Bundle. The Full House Bundle option will get you Virgin's VIVID 100 broadband package with average speeds of 108Mb, over 230 channels, BT Sport and Talk Weekends. For an extra £30 a month you can get the VIP Bundle which gives you 30 more channels (including Sky Sports and Sky Movies), anytime calls and a ridiculously fast average speeds of 362Mb.

Check out the deals in full below and see if you are eligible for Virgin's superfast internet or if these deals aren't for you then take a look at our best broadband and TV deals page to see what's best for you.

These Virgin TV and broadband deals in full:

Virgin Media Full House Bundle| 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls| 230+ channels including BT Sport| £25 upfront | £57 £45 per month

£144 is a serious saving with this package. You're paying £12 less a month than the original price and still getting those impressive Virgin internet speeds, hundreds of channels and the ability to pause, rewind and record live TV.

Virgin Media VIP Bundle | 12 months | 362Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 260+ channels including BT Sport, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema | £25 upfront | £89 £75 per month

This is the big daddy of TV and broadband packages. You not only get Virgin's extremely fast average broadband speeds of 362Mb (that's the equivalent of 45MB per second!) but you also get 260+ TV channels, two Virgin TV boxes and 4K viewing.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page, enter your postcode where indicated and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page (where you'll also find all of the best internet prices for Black Friday) instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.