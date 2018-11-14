Sage has cut the cost of its 50cloud Accounts software by 50% for Black Friday

Business software giant Sage has joined the Christmas spirit and offering a very tempting 50% discount in the UK on its 50cloud Accounts software for Black Friday. Grab the party hats!

Sage's software is perfect if you're looking to streamline the messy word of your business's accounting. The 50cloud Accounts service can help you to track your incomes and outgoings to quickly see what you're owed, can connect straight to your bank account and gives you cloud storage to back up all of documents and data and, just generally, take some of the stress off of you.

Sage is giving a 50% discount off the first three months on a trio of its packages at varying costs. The cheapest is Sage 50cloud Essentials, which you can now get for £10 per month. The most rudimentary plan, you get the ability to manage cashflow, income and payments, create professional invoices and manage and calculate VAT.

If you pay a bit more you can get their Sage 50cloud Standard from £30 a month, down from £60. This gets you all the benefits of the basic package but adds the ability to trade and manage stock and manage multiple departments and budgets. The lowest price of Sage's top package, 50cloud Professional is slashed down to just £62.50 a month and adds income projection capabilities, multiple currency trades, sales order creation software and more.

If you are in the US and wished you could save some money on this software then fear not! Sage has a discount for you as well, which we've covered at the bottom of the page.

Sage Essentials 50cloud Accounts £20 £10 per month

This is Sage's most basic 50cloud package. Here you're getting the ability to manage cashflow, income and payments, create professional invoices and manage and calculate VAT. All of the packages come with secure cloud access and backup. Deal ends on November 25View Deal

Sage Standard 50Cloud Accounts £60 £30 per month

For an extra £20 a month you can get its Standard package, throwing in regular product upgrades, online web support and telephone support. Plus, if you handle multiple companies, you can claim that same 50% discount when you up upgrade to a multi-company option up to 10. Deal ends on November 25 View Deal

Sage Professional 50cloud Accounts £125 £62.50 per month

Pay for Sage's Professional package and you unlock the whole bundle. You can upgrade your multi-company count all the way up to 20 users for an unlimited number of companies and unlock a number of other features such as the creation of sales orders, trading in multiple currencies and managing multiple departmental budgets. Deal ends on November 25 View Deal

Sage US accounting - 40% off for the holidays

If you're in the US don't worry as Sage has deals for you, too. The US discounts are broken into two options: Sage 50cloud Pro Accounting or Sage 50cloud Premium Accounting. If you go for the Pro package it will cost you $278.95 a year (down from $465.95) and gets you the ability to organise your finances, manage your bills and get anytime, anywhere cloud access.

If you want a bit more in your subscription you could go for their Premium package. This costs $431.95 a year (down from $720.95) and gets you all the same things as the Pro option but throws in the ability to track inventory, manages jobs and expenses and add more users and controls.

Unfortunately, you cannot pay monthly but the yearly costs work out at around $23 a month for the cheaper package and around $36 a month for the bigger one. The sale lasts until December 28.

