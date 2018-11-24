Top three broadband deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday - from £9.99 p/m and cheap fibre

Don't think for a second we've forgotten about broadband deals amongst all this Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales hype. We've been keeping an eye out for the best of the best when it comes to broadband and fibre and we have narrowed down our three favourite deals.

The Black Friday weekend has been good to us with broadband - we've had ultra fast speeds, big bundles and even ridiculously cheap options. But these three internet deals stand taller than the rest. If you're looking for broadband then look no further as you will struggle to find something better than these.

So, straight on into the deals, the top three broadband plans of Black Friday 2018...

1. Onestream's ultra cheap broadband

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £9.99 per month

Stop the fight - Onestream has landed a knock out blow in the broadband bout and in the very first round. This deal came out before Black Friday and it still hasn't been beaten by anyone! It will cost you £9.99 for the first year of the contract, and then £24.99 thereafter if you want to stay with the provider. But the contract ends in 12 months, so you'll have the opportunity to get a cheaper alternative again come next year's Black Friday sales. Perfect.

2. Our exclusive £50 voucher with cheap Vodafone fibre

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £20 per month + £50 gift card

Well known for its reasonably priced broadband, Vodafone just got even cheaper. You can now get its best value fibre broadband package for just £20 a month. And if you consider the £50 gift card (spendable at your choice of Tesco, Costa, Currys or Ticketmaster) then the effective monthly cost comes down to only £17.20 a month! Rather just have the cheapest bills for your fibre? Then TalkTalk is cheaper still, with 18 months of rapid internet for a guaranteed £19.95 per month.

3. BT's Classic Bundle TV and fibre deal

BT Classic Bundle with broadband and TV| 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £59.99 upfront | £35.99pm + £120 Reward Card

For well under £40 a month you can get not only BT's superfast 50Mb average speeds, but also BT Sport and freeview TV. Not to mention a £120 prepaid Mastercard - that's a lot for £35.99 a month. If you're not interested in all the add-ons and just want BT fibre internet you can still get its superfast fibre package for £29.99 a month and free activation.

If you still haven't found the perfect offer for you from the picks above, then don't be disheartened - there are looooads of other epic savings to be made. Head on over to our dedicated Black Friday broadband deals guide to get the smartphone of your dreams for less.