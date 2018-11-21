Our £100 off voucher code on the Google Pixel 3 is a brilliant Black Friday deal

The Google Pixel 3 was only released this month and immediately became one of the best phones of 2018 - largely thanks to it's extraordinary camera smarts. But with all the big features of the Pixel 3, deals do come with a pretty big price tag.

Well, with Black Friday practically here, Pixel 3 prices are beginning to drop and this TechRadar exclusive offer at Mobiles.co.uk is one of the cheapest Pixel 3 deals so far.

If you use our TECH100 code you'll knock down the upfront cost of the retailer's £23 per month tariff by £100, meaning you only have to pay £250 upfront. While that might sound like a lot keep in mind that the RRP of the SIM-free handset is a lofty £739. That's only £63 less than this Mobiles.co.uk deal, but with out the 3GB of data, 1000 minutes of calls and unlimited and texts that the contract includes.

This super cheap Google Pixel 3 deal in full:

Google Pixel 3 | O2 | £350 £250 upfront with voucher TECH100 | 3GB data | 1000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £23pm at Mobiles.co.uk

Yes that's right, a Google Pixel 3 for under £25 and not to mention you still get 3GB of data and a phone full of high specs and new features - oh, and one of the best cameras we've ever seen in a phone. If you use our exclusive TECH100 code you'll knock £100 off the upfront cost, that's a pretty big saving on a brand new flagship device. Given that this phone costs £699 on its own, you're effectively only paying £4.29 per month for the O2 contract. Total two year cost is £802

What other Google Pixel 3 deals are there?

If your heart is set on the Pixel 3, but the 3GB allowance offered by this deal just isn't enough for you then consider this deal from Mobile Phones Direct. You get a big ol' 45GB of data for £80.99 upfront and then £43 a month, that's a pretty good price for that much data.

While Mobiles also has a great deal on the Google Pixel 3XL if you want the bigger screen size. For just £29.99 upfront and £53 a month you can get a massive 50GB data plan and Google's beefed up Pixel 3.

Of course if you just want the handset and want to find your own SIM deal then check out our Google Pixel 3 SIM-free page to find your best option - we've seen it as cheap as £699 from John Lewis.

