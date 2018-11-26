Need a really cheap laptop? This Asus Chromebook is only £129 for Cyber Monday

At this time of the year, we often see some dead cheap laptop deals, and if you’re after a Chromebook, we’ve certainly got a notebook that qualifies here, with Amazon offering an Asus model at a supremely affordable £129 for Cyber Monday.

That’s down from the recommended asking price of £199.99, so it’s a pretty tasty saving of £71.

Of course, you’re not going to get a blazing fast machine for budget money, but the hardware inside this 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook will do the job for basic computing tasks (particularly when you consider the less demanding nature of Chrome OS).

The notebook is built around an Intel Celeron N3060 dual-core processor (clocked at 1.6GHz with boost to 2.5GHz) backed up with 2GB of system RAM and 16GB of eMMC flash storage.

The 11.6-inch screen only has a resolution of 1366 x 768, but as mentioned, there are bound to be compromises at this price point, and the display is at least anti-glare.

This laptop is designed to be tough as well, with rubber guards around the outside of the chassis to protect against accidental drops, and a spill-resistant keyboard.

You also get a 180-degree hinge, meaning the laptop can be folded flat, and it’s nicely portable at 1.18kg in weight. Connectivity includes a pair of USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI connector, an SD card reader and a combo audio jack.