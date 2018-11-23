It's the best iPhone XR Black Friday deal so far - 100GB data for £36 per month

We wondered how much of a battleground iPhone XR deals would prove this Black Friday. Well Mobiles.co.uk has effectively called a halt to the fighting early, with this stonker of a tariff for Black Friday on Vodafone.

There's no need to restrict yourself on allowances with this XR deal. You get a MASSIVE 100GB of data to play with every month and unlimited everything else. £36 per month payments for such a lot of data (and such a new phone) is entirely reasonable in our view. Put it this way, the same tariff was £28 per month more expensive earlier today and with a greater upfront cost. And as of midnight this morning even the upfront cost to reduced to zero..

It means that the total two year cost is £864. Even a very quick squint at our best iPhone XR deals page is enough to prove that this by far and away the most attractive tariff out there, and by some distance. So if you've been waiting patiently for the iPhone XR to be reduced, it's time to reap the rewards...

The best iPhone XR deals of Black Friday 18 so far:

iPhone XR from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £60 £36pm

Oh yes! This is the iPhone XR deal we've been waiting for. We really don't need to add much to the headline details. The bills are fair, the upfront cost has disappeared completely and the data allowance is HUGE. There isn't a better iPhone XR deal out there. Total cost over 24 months is £864

View Deal

All of today's best iPhone XR deals:

The above iPhone XR deal is tremendous, and we don't see too much point looking elsewhere. But if you were looking for a different network (EE or O2, say) or just want more control over the upfront cost to monthly spend ratio, then our iPhone XR deals hub and price comparison below will be all you need.