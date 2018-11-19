iPhone XR deals - Black Friday just got real for Apple's latest iPhone

Honestly, we weren't sure whether this would happen. iPhone XR deals are in such infancy after the phone's October release that we actually didn't think any bargains at all would come its way for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018. Well, we have to admit it - we've been proved wrong.

We've seen both Mobiles.co.uk and Buymobiles.net bringing out the knife and slashing costs on iPhone XR deals, meaning our favourite Apple handset is now more affordable.

More details of both deals can be seen below, but we're only talking about XR contracts at the moment. The handset itself is still remaining stubbornly high, sticking to its £749 RRP (see where it's available with our iPhone XR SIM-free guide). We have seen it for £70 less on Amazon.co.uk, but we're not sure how much we would fancy buying from a seller called Shop44less.

The best iPhone XR deals of Black Friday 18 so far:

iPhone XR from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £340 £290 upfront with OMD50 voucher code | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

Bagging £30 bills every month for your new iPhone XR is a privilege usually unavailable to anybody trying not to spend more than £300 upfront. Mobiles.co.uk's OMD50 code means that this 16GB taroff on O2 does exactly that. Lovely jubbly. Total cost over 24 months is £1,010 Ends at 9pm on Tuesday November 20View Deal

iPhone XR from Buymobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £47pm + £24 cashback

This monumental 50GB tariff on the UK's fastest 4G network has been in our favour for a while now, but Buymobiles somehow just made it even better. Not only do you pay nothing upfront, but it will actually give you £24 back. Fantastic for sooooo much data. Total cost over 24 months is £1,104 (after cashback)

View Deal

All of today's best iPhone XR deals:

The above iPhone XR deals are tremendous, and we don't see too much point looking elsewhere. But if you were looking for a different network (Vodafone or Three, say), want more control over the upfront cost to monthly spend ratio or need even more data, then our iPhone XR deals hub and price comparison below will be all you need.