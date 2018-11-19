iD has the best price on iPhone 6S deals and it's exclusive to TechRadar

Apple has released some of the best mobile phones around in 2018, but let's be honest...they are seriously expensive. Despite us now entering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 period where prices inevitably drop.

Even some of the older Apple smartphone models can be a bit too expensive to deal with, but iD has helped out by releasing the cheapest iPhone 6S deal we've seen and it just so happens to be a TechRadar exclusive.

This deal will only cost you £19.99 upfront and then £17.99 a month, which makes it the cheapest iPhone 6S on the market - and you can only get it here with us. You will be getting 2GB of data per month as well, which for this price is a pretty substantial amount as usually it's more like 500MB a month for this monthly rate.

Scroll down to check out the deal in full and find out a bit more about the Carphone Warehouse-owned iD Mobile.

This super cheap iPhone 6S deal in full:

iPhone 6S | £19.99 upfront | 2GB data | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | £21.99 £17.99pm

Yes you read that price right, a sub-£18 iPhone 6S contract. This is the best price you will get on a iPhone 6S right now. It is cheaper both upfront and monthly than most of the competitor deals and you get 2GB of data which is quite a lot for the price.

What is iD Mobile?

iD Mobile is a sub-section of Carphone Warehouse so you can rest assured that it is a trustworthy source for your new phone deal. It piggybacks off the Three network's coverage, so pretty good for most parts of the UK. And you can use roaming in 50 destinations around the world.