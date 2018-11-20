HTC Vive Pro Kit gets a $200 cut for Black Friday – but it's still so expensive

Unsure of whether to invest in a virtual reality headset? The HTC Vive Pro is the industry standard for fully-fledged VR experiences – with the price tag to match – and it's seeing some decent discounts for Black Friday this week.

The HTC Vive Pro Kit includes the Vive Pro headset, room-scale tracking with the SteamVR Base Station 2.0, two controllers, and relevant USB 3.0 and DisplayPort cables. It's now going for £1,099, at a £200 discount off its original RRP.

A thousand pounds is still a lot of money, of course, but if you were eyeing up a headset around this price range, this may be the best opportunity to plunge in.

You can also nab a standalone HTC Vive Pro headset for £699, after a smaller £100 discount on the model – though this is without the motion controllers or base stations included. (A good option for those of you upgrading from a regular Vive headset who already have some controllers. Trust us, you need them.)

HTC Vive Pro: Black Friday deals

Virtually unaffordable for many

VR is one of the most hyped technologies of the decade. But how many of us actually have our own virtual reality headset? The success of VR has been largely held back by high price points, limited libraries of games or demos, and teething problems with motion sickness and 3D navigation (pointing and teleporting just... isn't that fun).

In 2018, however, the technology has come a long way, and you can get a lot more for a decent amount less.