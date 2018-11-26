HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 with 4K screen gets a £285 price cut for Cyber Monday

Here’s another great offer on a laptop for Cyber Monday, with HP’s Spectre x360 – which has a pixel-packed 4K screen – having been reduced by almost £285 direct from HP itself.

The normal asking price for this convertible notebook is £1,899, but with that money chopped off, you’re looking at a somewhat more palatable £1,614.15.

Yes, that’s still a pretty wallet-damaging outlay, but then you’re getting a very fast laptop with a high spec here. The HP Spectre x360 has a 15.6-inch 4K screen (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) of the IPS variety fashioned from Gorilla Glass and benefiting from slim bezels.

That huge number of pixels are driven by an Intel Core i7-8705G quad-core processor (with turbo up to 4.1GHz) which has integrated graphics in the form of AMD’s Radeon RX Vega M GL.

That’s backed up with 16GB of DDR4 system RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD for storage.

On the connectivity front, you get a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports alongside an HDMI connector and a USB 3.1 port, with an SD card reader and a mic/headphone combo jack also provided.

HP Spectre x360 15-ch004na £1,899 £1,614.15 at HP.com

The Spectre x360 packs a 4K screen yet still delivers an impressive claimed battery life of up to 12 hours 15 minutes of video playback. This £285 reduction represents a 15% saving which is applied at checkout by using the discount e-voucher code SAVE15.View Deal