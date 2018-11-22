Google Home Hub's lowest ever price is a real Echo Show stopper

Amazon may be pushing the Echo Show pretty hard right now, but if you want a smart speaker with a screen - that can actually play YouTube via voice commands - then the new Google Home Hub is the way to go. As Black Friday deals go, this is one of the best we've seen so far.

It's only been out for a few weeks, but Google has knocked the Home Hub price down to its lowest yet in both the US and UK. In the US, Walmart has it for a mere $99, down from the original $149, that's just one of many tempting Black Friday Walmart deals today to be honest. While over in the UK, it can be bought for a freshly discounted £99 (down from £139) at numerous stores.

Considering the Amazon Echo Show, now in its second iteration, currently costs $179/£169.99 (and those are offer prices as it usually costs $229.99/£219.99) this time-limited Google Home Hub deal is a stone cold bargain for what most have said is by far the better product. Here's where you can buy the Google Home Hub for far less:

Not only does Walmart have the best price at a fantastic $99, but you can also get this smart speaker with $10 of Vudu movie credit. We seriously doubt you'll see a better deal for the Google Home Hub this year.

The UK doesn't need to feel left out either as the Google Home Hub gets its best ever discount there too. £99 is an absolute steal for the new device and you can get it in either colour from AO. You can also get it from John Lewis, Very, Currys, or Argos for the same price. We imagine it'll have gone back up to £139 by Tuesday at the latest.

