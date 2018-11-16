Get your hands on this super Samsung Galaxy S8 deal for just £20 a month

Who says you have to pay a lot for a high-end smartphone these days? With Black Friday just around the corner, the world's best phones are dropping in price and this Galaxy S8 deal is no exception.

iD is offering up the Samsung Galaxy S8 for just £19.99 a month with no upfront cost. Yes, you heard us right - a high-spec smartphone for under 20 quid a month. That means an upfront spend of £480, which is still less than the RRP of the handset outright (although Amazon is somehow selling it for £350 if you'd sooner just get it out of the way now).

This super cheap Samsung Galaxy S8 deal:

Samsung Galaxy S8 deal at iD | FREE upfront | 500MB data | Unlimited texts | 500 minutes | £19.99pm

This is one of those deals that only comes along every so often. The S8 is still a stand out phone and isn't really much of a downgrade from Samsung's S9. You've only got the £19.99 monthly bills to pay but be careful of that 500MB data allowance, it isn't very much and may suit the less data heavy users out there.

Who is iD Mobile?

iD Mobile is a sub-section of Carphone Warehouse so you can rest assured that it is a trustworthy source for your new phone deal. It piggybacks off the Three network's coverage, so pretty good for most parts of the UK. And you can use roaming in 50 destinations around the world.

