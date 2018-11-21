Get this Nokia 7.1 deal for only £229 from Carphone Warehouse for Black Friday

What if we told you that you could get a brand new 2018 smartphone for just £229? Well that is how much you can now pay to get a Nokia 7.1 deal from Carphone Warehouse.

As part of its Black Friday deals, Carphone has cut the price down from £299. That's a 23% discount on what is already a cheap phone and makes it the best deal you'll see on a Nokia 7.1 handset.

Nokia 7.1 at Carphone Warehouse | £299 Now £229

Getting a high quality 2018 smartphone for under £300 is a rare thing, so to get one for under £230 is nothing short of superb. Just because you're paying less, doesn't mean you're losing out on features. This is a device worth way more than this price.

View Deal

If this is the deal for you but you'll need a SIM card to go with it then check out our SIM only deals page to find all the best options to go with this handset.

What do you get with the Nokia 7.1?

Just because it has a lower price tag, it doesn't mean you are getting a bad phone with the Nokia 7.1. Quite the opposite, in fact - it has a powerful processor, a very stylish design and only came out a few months ago, so it is rocking the most recent Android software, too.

This is an incredibly competitively priced smartphone and with Carphone's big reduction it is about as cheap as you are going to get for a device of this level.

Nokia 7.1 deals on contract

If the Nokia 7.1 is the phone for you but you would prefer a contract then use our price comparison chart below or check out our best Nokia 7.1 deals. There you'll see tariffs for less than £20 per month, and a Black Friday cracker where you can get a FREE Nintendo Switch.