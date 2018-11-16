Get this Moto G6 deal for only £179 - Argos has the UK's best price

In the age of £1,000+ price tags, it's always refreshing to see a phone that won't break the bank. And here Argos is supplying us with just that with this super cheap Moto G6.

Yep, Argos is in full swing with its Black Friday deals and this one is bound to be a crowd pleaser. The Moto G6 was already an affordable phone but Argos has knocked 20 quid off the price, taking it down to just £179.95 - the UK's cheapest price for this handset.

Although this is a small price tag the Moto G6 isn't missing out on features and will surprise you with it's abilities. You can see the deal below or read our Moto G6 review to decide if it is for you - it tops our list of the world's best budget smartphones.

Moto G6 | £199.95 Now £179.95 at Argos

There are very few smartphones this good that you can get at a price like this, especially when the G6 only came out earlier this year. For this price you are getting an attractive screen and a surprisingly premium design.

Black Friday phone deals from Argos:

Argos may not be your first thought when thinking of where to get your new phone but it is a great place to get handsets, especially around this Black Friday and Cyber Monday period and even beyond. It usually has decent deals on a number of devices, so if the Moto G6 isn't doing it for you then it'ss worth taking a look at the rest of Argos's cut price phone offers.