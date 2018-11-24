Get fibre broadband for under £20 a month with TalkTalk's Black Friday bargain deal

Amongst all the phone and TV deals that drop during Black Friday it can be easy to forget that now is also a great time for deals on broadband as well. But luckily, TalkTalk has just reminded us of this with a super cheap fibre broadband deal.

This fibre internet offer gets you average speeds of 36Mb for just £19.95 per month. That is one of the cheapest prices for fibre broadband on the market right now, second only to Hyperoptic which is only available in roughly 1% of the country and pipping Vodafone's £20 a month cracker. And you don't even have to pay an activation fee.

Scroll down to see this deal in full or check out the 50% off broadband and TV deal TalkTalk is also offering right now - a real bonus for movie nuts.

TalkTalk's super cheap broadband deal in full:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 36Mb | Weekend calls | FREE activation | £9.95 delivery charge | £19.95pm

TalkTalk is offering one of the best price for fibre optic internet right now. This Black Friday deal gets you fast speeds, unlimited usage and UK weekend calls. The contract price is fixed so you won't be facing any nasty price hikes during the contract.



Deal must end on 29 NovemberView Deal

TalkTalk's broadband and TV package deal:

We understand that for a lot of people broadband alone isn't enough, you might want to add a TV package to sweeten the deal. Well TalkTalk has you covered there as well with 50% off its filmcentric broadband and TV deal.

TalkTalk Faster Fibre + TV Box + Sky Cinema Boost | 18 months | Up to 36Mb | Weekend calls | All 11 Sky Movies channels | £9.95 delivery charge | £49.50 £27.95pm

If you're leaning to a full package with your broadband then TalkTalk has you covered, too. For an extra £8 a month you can get a TV box and Sky Cinema Boost. This gets you over 80 channels and the ability to pause and rewind live TV and not to forget TalkTalk's cheap fibre broadband. Deal must end on 29 November View Deal

Best broadband deals for Black Friday so far:

Still not quite convinced? Want to know what else is out there? Don't worry because there are a few other great broadband deals right now that could be perfect landing for Black Friday.

Onestream is currently offering the cheapest broadband deal we have ever seen at £9.99 a month with an upfront fee of £9.99, that is a seriously cheap price! If you want a more powerful broadband deal then BT's Superfast fibre will be what you want. You get average speeds of 50Mb and a £120 BT reward card all for £29.99 a month with a £9.99 delivery charge.

If none of these float your boat then check out our broadband deals page to find the very best options for you.