Get a £20 Currys gift card with Carphone Warehouse mobile phone deals this Black Friday

We're only halfway through Black Friday and we have already seen some incredible prices on a load of top devices. But if you feel left out because your dream mobile phone hasn't been included in the deals, we have an EXCLUSIVE offer from Carphone Warehouse that will turn your frown upside down.

It's offering a £20 Currys/PC World gift card when you buy any monthly contract from the retailer by the end of play on Cyber Monday (i.e. November 26). This means you could get it on all the top 2018 handsets including Huawei, Samsung, Oneplus, Google - whatever you want!

You may have noticed that we didn't mention iPhones. Well don't panic we have a deal for that too, but it's even better. If you buy a monthly contract on the iPhone XR, XS, XS Max or X then you can get a £40 gift card. Double the fun!

Scroll down to see how to claim these Gift Cards as you do need to click through a specific link and we wouldn't want you to miss out on your Currys discount.

£20 Currys PC World Gift Card | Carphone Warehouse | On any phone contract

This is pretty simple. If you're planning on getting a phone from Carphone Warehouse, you might as well get a £20 Currys/PC World gift card for free. Just follow the link to claim your free card...happy spending.

View Deal

£40 Currys PC World Gift Card | Carphone Warehouse | On iPhone XR, XS, XS Max and X

iPhone's latest phones are some of the best handsets out there right now and well worth getting your hands on if you can bear the massive price tag. Carphone Warehouse has sweetened the deal by offering a £40 Curry's PC World Gift Card when you buy an iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, X from them.

View Deal

Find your perfect plan with our all-encompassing iPhone deals guide

How to claim your Currys/PC World gift card:

Step 1 Click on this link to the Giftcloud website (or here for the iPhone deals) – you won't be eligible if you head straight to the Carphone Warehouse website. Then sign up for the promotion by entering your email and pressing 'Get Reward'. Giftcloud will send you an email on Carphone Warehouse's behalf to confirm it has received your registration. You can also find the full terms and conditions of the offer on that page.

Step 2 Click 'Buy now' to go through to the Carphone Warehouse website. It's at this point you get to pick out your ideal tariff and complete the purchase. You can get it for as little as under £40 per month!

Step 3 Step 3 involves exercising some patience, unfortunately. It will take up to 60 days after the original purchase date for your purchase to be verified as eligible for a voucher, and you'll be sent instructions on how to finally claim your Currys voucher.