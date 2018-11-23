Galaxy S9 mega deal: £19 per month on EE with £50 off the upfront cost on Black Friday

It's the one we've been waiting. Even amid a few weeks of excellent Samsung Galaxy S9 deals, this new EE tariff beats them all. It's from Mobiles.co.uk and it's exclusive to TechRadar readers, so you can fill your boots this Black Friday!

The details are pretty simple. As well as the Galaxy S9 handset itself (with next day delivery well and truly in play), you'll have 4GB of data every month to play with on the UK's fastest 4G network, EE. It's unlimited texts and calls as well.

Click here to claim this fantastic Samsung Galaxy S9 deal

And the price? Well, the monthly bills you'll be paying are only £19 per month - the kind of rate we'd usually associate with lesser (or older) mobile phones. From there the usual upfront spend would be £199, but popping in our exclusive TECH49 discount code brings that down to £150. A quick few button presses on our calculator tells us that the total two year cost is only £606 - the lowest we've ever seen for 4GB of data on the Samsung S9.

Given that the phone is currently going SIM free for £569 at Very.co.uk for £569, you're effectively paying the cheapest ever price for the phone and then just £1.50 per month for the 4GB EE deal - incredible.

But there's a very slight catch...Mobiles.co.uk has told us that there's only a limited number of these deals. So you're going to have to get in quick in order to claim. We very much doubt this will be beaten over the next few days (Black Friday and Cyber Monday included), weeks or even months, so don't miss out.

Galaxy S9 Mega Deal deal in full:

EXCLUSIVE Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £199 £150 upfront with TECH49 code | Unlimited minutes and texts | 4GB data | £19 per month

There's no point in us continuing to aggrandise this deal more than we need to - there's simply no need for hyperbole with an S9 price this good. But here's one more stat to impress upon you. Considering that most major retailer UK phone retailers are now selling the handset alone for £599, it means you pay only £7 more for 2 years worth of data, texts and calls! Extraordinary.

View Deal

What other Galaxy S9 deals are out there?

If you're looking at the above Galaxy S9 deal and still thinking "erm...I'm still not sure". We reckon it must be due to one of two reasons.

One, the upfront spend has put the frighteners on you. We understand, that £150 spend is a fair chunk from your bank balance. Well the other S9 exclusive we're running from Mobiles.co.uk with 4GB of data on Vodafone may suit you better. With our TECH5 code, you'll pay £64.99 upfront and £23 per month. The total two year spend is a tenner more than that EE mega deal above.

The only other thing that could be putting you off is data levels. Need more for your off-Wi-Fi Netflix binging and Spotify fix? Then you'll need to head over to Affordable Mobiles, where it's doing 20GB on EE for £31 and not a single penny upfront.

Alternatively...simply check out our handy price comparison below to grab your favourite deal.