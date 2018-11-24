Exclusive Black Friday broadband deal: £50 Tesco voucher with cheap fibre from Vodafone

Vodafone is the internet provider that's giving you something back this Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Not only has it trimmed its monthly prices to a ridiculously low rate for rapid fibre broadband, but there's a £50 voucher up for grabs as well - perfect for the January sales!

So what's the deal here? It's actually very simple - get your broadband deal with Vodafone by next Monday November 26 and the company will send you a £50 gift card for your choice of Tesco, Currys/PC World, Costa or Ticketmaster. So what ever your vice, this voucher has you covered.

Click here to take advantage of Vodafone's brilliant Black Friday broadband deal

You have a choice of two plans. The first is Vodafone's mega cheap Superfast fibre broadband for a mere £20 per month. With a minimum speed guarantee of 25Mb, it's one of the cheapest fibre deals we've ever seen.

Got a household of greedy internet users or can't get enough of 4K video streaming? Then it may be worth paying an extra fiver a month and cranking the speed up to an average of 63Mb. That's the equivalent download speed of almost 8MB per second.

And you don't even have to worry about being hit with a steep upfront charge as Vodafone broadband deals come with free activation. Splendid.

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £20 per month + £50 gift card

Well known for its reasonably priced broadband, Vodafone just got even cheaper. You can now get its cheaper fibre broadband package for just £20 a month. And if you consider the £50 gift card, then the effective monthly cost comes down to only £17.20 a month!

View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 18 months | 63Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £25 per month + £50 gift card

Here's the offer for speed demons. £25 per month for any fibre deal would be excellent in its own right. But for the extra download speed you get here, it's fantastic. The £50 Currys, Tesco, Ticketmaster or Costa gift card is the icing on the cake.

View Deal

Ultimate Speed Guarantee

When it comes to avoiding slow connection speeds, Vodafone is leading the way where we imagine other internet providers are bound to follow. It offers new fibre broadband customers an internet speed guarantee with minimum speeds of 25Mb for Superfast 1 and 55Mb for Superfast 2.

If Vodafone fails to deliver on the speeds, customers will be entitled to a 15% discount off their next monthly bill. It makes Vodafone's broadband plans the only widely available packages to offer such a speed guarantee in the UK.