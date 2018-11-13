Ebuyer's Early Bird Black Friday deals bring price cuts to laptops, monitors and more

The online store Ebuyer, which specialises in computing products, has announced its Early Bird Black Friday deals, which brings a host of impressive price cuts of up to 70% to a range of computing products.

With Black Friday itself just over a week away (November 23, date fans), many retailers are already cutting prices, and Ebuyer is well worth a look if you're hunting for deals for laptops, peripherals or components.

We've gone through Ebuyer's Early Bird deals and picked out the best ones which we think are great value. From laptops to monitors and routers, there are some excellent early Black Friday deals.

LG 32UD89-W 32-inch 4K monitor £649.96 £499.98 at Ebuyer

Linksys Velop Tri-band Mesh Router £349.98 £169.97 at Ebuyer

WD Blue 2TB SSD 2,5-inch £373.49 £279.99 at Ebuyer

This brilliant SSD shows you don't need to sacrifice storage space for speed, offering a huge two terabytes for storing your files, and with read and write speeds of 560MB/s and 530MB/s respectively. With £93 off the asking price, this is a great deal.

MSI AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB ARMOR 8G £289.97 £199.97 at Ebuyer

If you're looking to upgrade your PC, then this is a great deal that cut's the price of this impressive AMD graphics card with 8GB GDDR5 memory by £90. Can easily handle modern games at 1080p with high settings.

Lenovo Ideapad 120S £219.98 £149.98 at Ebuyer

If you're looking for a budget laptop for browsing the web and working on documents - but not much else - then this is worth looking into, especially with a £70 price cut. It's not that powerful, but does the job for simple tasks with a Pentium N4200 processor and 14-inch display.

HP 250 G6 4WU13ES £399.99 £349.97 at Ebuyer

Here's another decent budget laptop that manages day-to-day tasks, as long as you don't expect too much from it. A 7th gen Intel Core i5 powers it, and it comes with a 15.6-inch screen, 500GB hard drive and Windows 10 Home.

HP 250 G6 i3 Laptop 4WU14ES £399.99 £299.97 at eBuyer

Save even more money (£100) by going for this slightly less powerful version of the HP 250 G6, which comes with a Core i3 processor. Again, this is a fine laptop for simple day-to-day tasks.

