Did you miss Black Friday? Here are the 10 best deals that are still live

One of the worst things about Black Friday is that it, well, falls on a Friday - with most of us busy at work, or trying to fit in a spot of socializing it can be difficult to find the time to scour the internet for the best deals.

However, if you missed out on all the fun on Friday that doesn't mean you can't still bag yourself a fantastic deal, as many retailers continue their Black Friday deals over the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Still, nobody wants to spend their weekend analysing the pros and cons of every single Black Friday deal from each retailer - that's why we've put together this list of all the very best Black Friday deals that are still live now.

Read on for our top deals on everything from smartphones to speakers:

Google Home Hub: £139 £99 at AO.com

The UK doesn't need to feel left out either as the Google Home Hub gets its best ever discount. £99 is an absolute steal for the new device and you can get it in either colour from AO. You can also get it from John Lewis, Very, Currys, or Argos for the same price. We imagine it'll have gone back up to £139 by Tuesday at the latest.

PlayStation VR PS4 camera VR Worlds Astrobot £259.99 £169.99 at Currys

That's the best value Black Friday PlayStation VR bundle we've seen yet. Actually we've never seen a deal this cheap to be honest. Don't forget, the headset alone was £350 at launch. These two games are fantastic introductions to using VR too.

Garmin Fenix 5 running watch £439.99 £309.99 at Amazon

There may already be an updated Garmin Fenix 5 range of watches out there, but this is still a fantastic device if you're after one of the most comprehensive running devices on the planet. This is the first time we've seen this top level running watch this low, so be sure to pick this up and limber up while it's being delivered.View Deal

iPhone XS from Mobile Phones Direct | EE | FREE Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 60GB data | £58pm

Now we know this may still seem expensive, but this is by far the cheapest iPhone XS deal we've seen. There are no upfront fees and £58 a month is incredibly cheap for what is one of the most expensive phones on the market right now, not to mention you're getting a massive 60GB of data with it AND on the UK's fastest 4G network. Total cost over 24 months is £1392

Samsung UE55NU7100 55-inch HDR 4K TV: £800 now £493

Amazon has knocked over £300 off this excellent 4K Samsung Smart TV. That's a stunning price, especially given this is the 2018 model, so you're getting the most recent version of Samung's excellent Smart Hub, which will run your streaming apps like a dream. Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+ will be a fine match for modern gamers too.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM2 wireless bluetooth noise cancelling headphones | £269.99 £199 at Amazon

Up until last month these were the best Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones on the planet - the only reason they're not now is because the new version came out. But make no mistake, these are stunning headphones at a fantastic price.View Deal

UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker £249.99 £99.99 at Currys

When we reviewed the UE Megaboom, we loved everything about it except its price. With this colossal discount for Black Friday, it's impossible not to recommend. It offers great battery life and big, vibrant sound anywhere.

Dell XPS 13 Core i5 8GB RAM 256GB SSD £1,218.98 £1,019.14 at Dell

Dell's XPS 13 is one of the best laptops ever made, and it's had a huge £199.84 taken from it's price tag. It comes with a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Use BLACK15 at the checkout to get this deal.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2016) 15-inch with Touch Bar £2,289.97 £1699.97 at Laptops Direct

This is a brilliant deal on a MacBook Pro that knocks £590 off the usual asking price. The 15-inch MacBook Pro comes with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and the Touch Bar as well. We'll be hard pushed to find a better deal on a MacBook this Black Friday.

Amazon Fire HD 10: £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

If you want big-screen tablet action at a bargain price the Fire HD 10 Black Friday deal is the one. There's a full HD 10-inch display, 10 hours of battery and plenty of storage for all your movies and games.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best deals

We get it - Black Friday and Cyber Monday can feel a little overwhelming, especially when there are so many deals out there from a huge variety of stores and websites. With all these options, it's easy to feel like you're not getting the best deal, and to go for the first deal you see, meaning you could miss out on huge reductions down the line.

That's why we're following all the top retailers and keeping an eye on their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so we can report back on the very best discounts on televisions, laptops, toys, and more.

For breaking deals, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any incredible deals this year.