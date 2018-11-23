Dell XPS 13 gets £200 off in these brilliant Black Friday deals

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops in the world, and we've seen some brilliant deals already for Black Friday, however they all quickly sell out.

The latest round of cuts to the Dell XPS 13 price come courtesy of Dell itself, which has knocked up to £200 off some models of its beautifully slim laptop. The deals make use of the BLACK15 voucher code, which you need to apply once you get to the checkout.

These deals will only last until midnight tonight (November 23), but as we've seen with other Dell XPS 13 offers they could sell out a lot faster, so don't hang about if you're thinking of snapping up one of these deals!

Note that if you're having trouble clicking through to the deals, turn off any ad-blocking software you're using.

Dell XPS 13 Core i5 8GB RAM 256GB SSD £1,218.98 £1,019.14 at Dell

Dell's XPS 13 is one of the best laptops ever made, and it's had a huge £199.84 shaved from its price tag. It comes with a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Use the BLACK15 code at the checkout to get this deal.View Deal