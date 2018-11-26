Cyber Monday's best Nintendo Switch deal beats anything we've seen this Black Friday weekend

The Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals have been a bit disappointing this morning. Until now that is! Out of nowhere, popular electronics retailer AO has just dropped an excellent Nintendo Switch bundle on its ebay page. And it's selling fast already.

Nintendo Switch | Zelda: Breath of the Wild | Mario Kart 8 | £299.99 at AO's ebay

This really is the best Nintendo Switch deal we've seen anywhere this Cyber Weekend. Zelda still costs over £40 on its own, so we're always keen to see it discounted in a bundle and seeing as it's the console finest game, we'd seriously recommend you give it a go. And Mario Kart 8: Deluxe is a Switch classic and you're ready for multiplayer straight away with the two Joy-Con controllers. This would be well over £300 usually.

View Deal

The next best Nintendo Switch deal you may want to consider this Cyber Monday, is the console on its own for £249 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the console on its own for sure. However, we'd still go for this AO ebay deal instead, mainly because of the savings you're getting with the bundled games. We've had a quick look around and the best prices we can see today for Zelda is £44.85 and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe is £38. So that's over £80 of games that you're getting for £50.

Triple A switch games rarely get a discount, so it's not like a better deal is lurking around the corner. We honesty think this is the best you're going to get today and probably the best we'll see this side of Christmas.