Currys gets a head start on Black Friday with early deals on laptops and TVs

Black Friday is two weeks away, but Currys has started slashing prices early with its Why Wait sale. The first round of deals includes big savings on 55-inch TVs from Samsung and Sony, plus HP laptops and a great Google Home starter kit, including a Philips Hue hub and bulbs.

You don't need to worry about missing out on a better saving during Black Friday itself - Currys is guaranteeing all its early deals, so if a product is cheaper later on, you'll be refunded the difference.

Here's our pick of the best Why Wait deals:

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K HDR TV £2,499 £1,899 at Currys

When we reviewed the Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU, we were impressed by its outstanding picture processing, stunning black levels and clever audio system that provides rounded, detailed sound. With £600 off, it's a brilliant buy.

Samsung Sound+ all-in-one sound bar £699.99 £329 at Currys

This exceptional sound bar is less than half price in Currys' Why Wait sale. The Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 has nine built-in speakers, and features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so you can stream audio without the clutter of wires.

HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i3 laptop £549 £329 at Currys

This Windows 10 laptop would be a great choice for working on the move. Its specifications are impressive for the price - particularly its huge 1TB hard drive. The 4GB RAM is a little stingy, but you can easily upgrade it.

HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i5 laptop £599 £399 at Currys

If you need something with a little more power, this is essentially the same model, with a speedier processor and an additional 16GB Intel Optane memory for faster boot times. There's £200 off before Black Friday even starts.

HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i7 laptop £699 £499 at Currys

Currys has rounded off its pre-Black Friday laptop deals with this Core i7 model. It has Windows 10 installed, a 1TB hard drive, and 16GB Intel Optane memory. We'd prefer more than 4GB RAM, but it's impressive for the price.

Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR LED TV £699 £499 at Currys

The UE55NU7020 was already one of Samsung's most affordable 55-inch models, and with a further £200 off, it's a whole lot of TV for your money. It boasts a high refresh rate and fast processing to keep action scenes sharp.

Google Home Mini and Phillips Hue £184.99 £79.99 at Currys

This starter set contains a Google Home Mini smart speaker, plus a Philips Hue Hub and three bulbs. Control your lighting with your voice, sync it to music and much more. With £105 off, this is the ideal smart home starter set.

