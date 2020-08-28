Cheap Black Friday deals 2020: what to look out for in this year's sale

Black Friday may seem a million miles away, what with the unrest wracking the world currently. But the mega-popular deals season, which also takes in the delights of the Cyber Monday deals event too, is quickly creeping up on us. If you're looking for some retail therapy to take the edge off a harsh year, we'll be bringing you all the cheap Black Friday deals your piggy bank can handle.

Coinciding with the US Thanksgiving holiday, it's perfectly timed for picking up a few bargains ahead of the Christmas rush over here in the UK.

Each year TechRadar rounds up the best of the most affordable offers out there, but in the meantime, here's what you can do to make sure you don't miss the best Black Friday deals as soon as they're announced.

Last year's top cheap Black Friday deals

Want a taste of what to expect from this year's Black Friday sales? Here's a look back at the most affordable offers we spotted 12 months ago, which should help to steer you towards the kinds of bargains to expect in the coming months.

*EXPIRED* Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller: £44.99 £29.99 at Currys

Get the DualShock 4 controller for the same price as it cost during Amazon Prime Day from Currys, available in a variety of colours. Still the best controller around.

*EXPIRED* HP Deskjet 2620 All-In-One Wireless Inkjet Printer: £29.99 £19 at Currys

Save a tenner on this printer-scanner-copier combo from HP. With the HP Smart App, you can print directly from your phone or tablet, and HP Instant Ink allows you to keep track of your ink usage and alerts you when you need to order more.

*EXPIRED* Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Need to be able to stream to your TV in 4K? This is the Amazon Fire TV Stick you'll want to opt for, and while it's remarkably similar to the device you've read about above this time it comes with the ability to make the most of your 4K TV.

*EXPIRED* Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4 | £50 £40 at Tesco

Star Wars Jedi is £10 off at Tesco, and you don't even have to go into the store. This is the cheapest we've seen the new game to date and we're not sure it'll get cheaper.

*EXPIRED* Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30 at Argos this Black Friday. The games on offer include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many more.

View Deal

*EXPIRED* Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £34.99 £22 at Amazon

The last-gen Echo Dot isn't the latest in the line of products from Amazon, but it's now much cheaper and at £22 it's an absolute steal as a way for you to get your smart home up and running.

*EXPIRED* Remington Rose Pearl straightener: £39.99 £24.99 at Argos

This premium straightening iron is coated with ceramic and pearl for a super-smooth finish. It heats up in just 10 seconds, with a maximum temperature of 235C and 10 settings in between so you can pick one that suits your hair.



View Deal

*EXPIRED* Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is the best way to be able to interact with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in a speaker that allows for a screen to show you certain elements. It means it can show you the weather, your calendar or even the news without you having to ask any questions, and now it's almost 40% off.

*EXPIRED* JLab Audio Air Executive true wireless earbuds: £69.99 £49.99 at John Lewis

These AirPod-style true wireless earbuds are reduced by £20, making them fantastic value for money. With a secure fit and decent battery life, they're a good option for anyone wanting to dip their toes into truly wireless listening.

*EXPIRED* Google Home Mini: £49 £19 at Very

The Google Home Mini is the predecessor to the new Google Nest Mini - small smart speaker hubs for your home that offer Google Assistant voice control. It's currently reduced by £20 across a number of retailers, but Very has the most colour options to pick from. If you prefer, you can also pick it up from Currys and John Lewis.

View Deal

*EXPIRED* Russell Hobbs 22406 Worcester Four-Slice Toaster: £29.99 £19.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked a third off the price of this great four-slice toaster for the Black Friday weekend (one of our team owns the same model, and can vouch for its toasting abilities). It can handle four thick slices with ease, with two sets of controls, cool-touch walls, six temperature settings, and crumb trays that pull out for easy cleaning.

View Deal

*EXPIRED* Breville Impressions VKJ755 Jug Kettle: £50 £25 at Currys

Get half off the RRP for this Breville kettle, which can hold up to 1.7 litres of water. With a 3000W motor, you shouldn't have to wait too long for your cup of tea, coffee, or, er, Lemsip to be ready.

*EXPIRED* NutriBullet 5 Piece Nutritional Blender £59.99 £39.99 at Argos

Nutribullet is one of the biggest names in blenders, and this little gadget is perfect for anyone who enjoys a good smoothie in the morning. Its blades and motor are tough enough to make light work of stems and seeds, where much of the nutrition and fibre lies in fruit and veg, making the resulting drink far more nourishing than juice. The top of the blender doubles as a glass, so there's no need for messy pouring. Amazon is selling this model for £50, so this is a genuinely good price. Stock is now limited, so you might need to travel a few miles to pick it up.



View Deal

*EXPIRED* Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Want a tablet, but just need something that is basic and affordable? Amazon's Fire 7 range is incredibly cheap during the Black Friday sales period, and while the specs aren't impressive it offers a strong experience considering the price.

View Deal

*EXPIRED* Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months | £0.99 at Amazon

UK listeners can also take advantage of this amazing deal - nabbing four whole months of Amazon's 50-million song strong streaming service for under a pound. You don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage, but you do need to be a new Amazon Music Unlimited customer. Offer expires January 6.



View Deal