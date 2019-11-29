Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2019: the best bundles of all the sales

The Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are live now and selling fast. We're seeing the best prices of the year on the Nintendo Switch and the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite. You're really going to have to get a move on if you don't want to miss out on the discounts though.

This is where we're rounding up the best bundles and prices for the regular Nintendo Switch and the brand new Switch Lite, from Black Friday all the way through to Cyber Monday – and beyond, if any of the deals keep going that long.

We're used to looking for the best offers all year round over on our deals page for the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles, so we know a good deal when we see one. and thankfully we're seeing better deals than last year in the US (which wasn't hard to be honest) and the UK scene is actually quite competitive too.

Top 5 live Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

You'll find our full selection of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch in the US and UK below, taking you right through the deals weekend and Cyber Monday too. So feel free to bookmark this page and check back often for the latest offers.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals (USA)

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8: Deluxe: $299.99 at Best Buy

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe is an ace multiplayer game and an essential purchase on the Switch. Prices for it on its have crept up lately, so you technically are saving money with this bundle, but it's disappointing that the price isn't lower seeing how both the game and console have been around for a while now. Also available at Walmart.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch: $298.99 at Walmart

However, if you need to pick up a Switch as soon as possible, make sure you opt for the slightly newer one as shown here with a battery that lasts longer than the original model. The old version costs the same, so this way is the best value option today. This deal is also available on the gray version.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | 128GB memory card | accessories pack: $334.97 at Best Buy

One of the first items we'd advise picking up with any new Nintendo Switch purchase is a decent-sized memory card and this bundle includes a massive 128GB one, which greatly expands the installed 32GB of storage you start with. The accessories pack includes a carry case, screen cleaner, USB power cable, and Joy-Con cases. Also available with the gray controller bundle.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch + $25 Amazon Promotional Credit: $298.99 at Amazon

Enter promo code 397BFFA5 at the checkout and you'll get $25 of promotional Amazon credit to spend later. This is the new version of the Switch too, with an improved battery. With decent offers a bit thin on the ground so far this Black Friday, this is one of the better deals we've found.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case: $199.96 at Walmart

Decent Black Friday prices on the Nintendo Switch Lite are increasingly hard to come by now, but this one from Walmart includes a free carry case.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | 128GB memory card: $219.98 at Amazon

For just $25 extra on top of the base price of the console a 128GB MicroSD card is an excellent purchase and unlike some cheaper memory cards, this one has the recommended write speed to loads games at the proper speed. Not a fan of the yellow Switch Lite? You can get this bundle in gray or turquoise too.

View Deal

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Nintendo Switch | Pokemon Sword: £279 at Amazon

For some reason, the grey version of this bundle is £20 cheaper than the model with red/blue Joy-Con controllers. Not that we're complaining see as this is one of the best value Switch bundles we've seen this Black Friday.View Deal

Nintendo Switch and Pokémon Sword: £299.99 at Amazon

If you prefer the more colourful controllers, you can get them with a new Nintendo Switch and Pokemon Sword for £299.99. You're saving at least £20 on the RRP of the game here, so it's one of the better deals with this version of the console.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Pokemon Shield | £299.99 at Amazon

Pokemon Shield is getting involved with the Black Friday Switch deals today too. Both the grey and red/blue versions of the console are offering a £25 discount with this bundle game.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Free Labo kit: £279.99 at Argos

This interactive Nintendo Switch bundle lets you add a Nintendo Labo kit to your deal for free. These kits are something a little different and involve physically building interactive toys out of the materials provided. Also available with the grey controllers instead.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Lego Jurassic World | carry case | Free Labo kit: £299.99 at Argos

Like the deal above, but with some great extras for just £20 more. Lego Jurassic World is a fun and family-friendly title and the carry case for the Switch will keep it protected when not in use and away from the TV docking station. Also available with the grey controllers.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite console: £199 £179 at Currys

Want the cheapest Switch console you can? That's the Switch Lite. It's handheld only, meaning you can't rig it up to a TV – and the £20 saving here isn't a huge amount, but it's still the cheapest we've seen it, and it should make that purchase a bit easier to swallow.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Sword or Shield | Minecraft: £209.99 at Very

This is the best Switch Lite deal we've seen so far on Black Friday as it comes with two ace games. The link above gets you Pokemon Shield with Minecraft. But if the same bundle is available with Pokemon Shield.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Sword: £240 £214.99 at Amazon

Nintendo's handheld-only version of the console is getting in on the Pokemon hunt today with a discounted copy of Pokemon Shield. The budget console itself has only just been released recently too so seeing any sort of discounted bundle is excellent. Also available for the same price in yellow, grey or the special Pokemon edition.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Shield: £240 £214.99 at Amazon

Pokemon Shield is available with a Switch Lite for the same discounted price as above and just like the deal on the full-sized Switch mentioned earlier, we don't see this being beaten this year. If you don't fancy the yellow console, then the same deal is running on the grey, turquoise or Pokemon editions of the handheld.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite| Luigi's Mansion 3: £214.99 at Amazon

£10 isn't a huge amount to save on a game, but it is a brand new one at least as is the handheld-only console itself, so it's actually pretty decent if you can't wait for Black Friday. This same offer is also available on both the grey and yellow consoles.

View Deal

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deals Black Friday Sale ends in 04 hrs 53 mins 01 secs £189.99 View Deal £209.99 View Deal Deal ends Sun, Dec 1 £214.99 View Deal £219 View Deal Deal ends Sun, Dec 1 Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers:

What about the Nintendo Switch Lite deals?

The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite's base cost just $199/£199. That's the price with no games and there are a few modest discounts for Back Friday, bigger than we expected to be fair. We've highlighted our favorites higher up this page.

At $100/£80 less than a full Switch, the handheld-only console is proving to be a big hit already. However, the fact it's a cheaper version of the console really ruins the chances of any official and permanent discount on the original model, as the two are quite different.

What about the 'newer' Nintendo Switch?

The box for the 'new' Nintendo Switch with a longer lasting battery (Image credit: Nintendo)

While we're not getting the much-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro anytime soon, Nintendo has recently released a slightly improved version of the Switch with a longer-lasting battery. This is the only change and it will eventually phase out the older version in stores.

The old version's model number was HAC-001 and the box featured a lifestyle image with a hand grabbing the console. While the new model number is HAC-001(-01) and the box has an all-red background and no hand (see above).

The new model is priced the same as the older one, so that's the one to go for if you have a choice depending which one is added to the bundles over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals events.

(Image credit: Future)

Which stores have the best Nintendo Switch bundles?

We're bringing all the best Nintendo Switch bundles right to you on this page to save you having twenty tabs open on all the usual outlets. In the US, only a small number of retailers genuinely compete with the best Nintendo Switch bundles.

Amazon is, of course, a huge player here, but Walmart and Best Buy have been bringing the fight to the online megastore too with a few tempting bundles. Discounts haven't been particularly frequent, and many of the best deals sold out within a few hours. Best Buy, Newegg and Jet are ones to watch too as both stores seem to be capable of mustering stock around the Holidays.

In the UK Amazon isn't as dominant as in the US. Currys, Very and Argos have been running some great offers so far, aggressively undercutting each others' prices for your attention. And if it's not cut prices, we've see extra items being added to bundles to give a store an edge over the competition.

Whatever happens though, we'll be keeping our eyes on all these retailers, along with plenty of others to bring you the final answer in Cyber Monday and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

(Image credit: Wachiwit / Shutterstock.com)

The best Nintendo Switch bundles last time

The cheapest price last time around on Black Friday for the Switch was $259 on Newegg's eBay page. GameStop also had a deal at $299 that came with a $50 gift card for the store. Or if you fancied Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, you could get it in a bundle for $299. Walmart was running a deal for $299.99 with a $35 Nintendo eShop gift card.

Ok, we know what you're thinking. Considering the console's MSRP is $299 on its own, those deals from last time aren't particularly mind-blowing. You won't find much of an argument from us there.

This is the problem when the PS4 and Xbox consoles aren't seen as direct competition, as the Nintendo Switch was essentially running unopposed. Demand was huge last Black Friday in the US and the console was guaranteed to sell well at whatever price, especially as it was still regularly selling out at full price in the months before.

We're hopeful things will be different this Black Friday and Cyber Monday given the momentum is going to shift towards the next-gen consoles soon and Nintendo would be wise to capitalize on the limelight while it can during the biggest sale event on the calendar.

As for the UK deals below, we actually saw multiple stores knock £30 off the console, knocking it down to around £250, albeit without any games at that price. Switch bundles were priced around £300 and came with games like Pokemon: Let's Go or a Pro controller.

Buyers were hoping for a £250 deal with a Triple A game, but that never got close to happening. Black Friday will surely be better though, especially as we've already been seeing better deals lately.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

2019: the Switch's last 'easy' Black Friday

Despite being generally marketed as a family-friendly console (and it sure is), Nintendo's lineup of stunning first-party titles (seriously, check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games) has made it the must-buy console for many regular gamers – even those who already own a PS4 or Xbox One.

Given we're expecting brand new machines from Sony and Microsoft (with the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett respectively) towards the end of 2020, this could be the Nintendo Switch's last Black Friday with essentially no competition.

Yes, we're anticipating the Xbox One S and PS4 Slim bundles to crash under the $200/£200 barriers this year, but the numbers of people who want one of those consoles and haven't yet bought one must be small to say the least.

The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, is still a tempting purchase for most gamers yet to get one now the collection of games has built up more.