Black Friday Galaxy S9 deals 2018: what to expect from sales season in the UK

You may have heard...we're not far away from a great time to upgrade your smartphone. Most of the new models for 2018 have now been released and the best deals are about to appear on them and older models thanks to the myriad deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 - the current flagship phone from the company - is expected to drop in price ahead of next year's S10 release next spring. Last year saw great deals of the S8 so expect the same to be true for the S9 this year.

Galaxy S9 deals are likely to range from reduced price handsets to bundles that save you money on contracts. Read on to see just how low we think S9 deals will go, and when the best time to buy will be this Black Friday period (it's more than just one day, you know).

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday falls on November 23 this year with Cyber Monday following closely behind on November 26.

But it's no longer about just turning up on those days – the deals start a lot earlier each year so expect plenty of bargains to appear in the week leading up to the main event.

How can I get the best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S9 deals?

The options should be many and varied. You can expect deals to be plentiful on the Samsung Galaxy S9 SIM-free handset itself with many more on contract options as well.

That might all sound a bit overwhelming...where do you start? Don't worry as TechRadar will lay it all out for you on this very page. be sure to bookmark it, as we'll be telling you the best deals as and when they become available.

What should I expect to pay for Galaxy S9 deals this Black Friday?

We obviously don't have any historical data on how much Samsung Galaxy S9 deals dropped on past Black Fridays. But looking at how the S8 behaved last year is the next best thing. We managed to wangle a discount code that resulted in the best Galaxy S8 contract price ever at that time:

Samsung Galaxy S8 | O2 | £90 £60 upfront (with code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

Getting a Samsung Galaxy S8 deal for less than £700 over two years was practically unheard of in the autumn of 2017. So this tremendous price on O2 seemed like an absolute godsend at the time. Total cost over 24 months is £686

But the landscape is a little bit different with the S9, as prices have already come very low this year. In fact the Mobiles.co.uk took home the Phone Deal of the Year prize at the Mobile Choice Consumer Award thanks to its £23 per month, £100 upfront, 4GB data effort on Vodafone. That's around £650 already.

But we're not imagining that means you can forget S9 bargains around Black Friday - we think they'll come even lower. That £23 per month tariff seems like the likely candidate, so we reckon we'll see that but with an upfront spend towards the £50-mark. And for bigger data, we're hoping to see 30GB+ tariffs come in under £30 per month.

For SIM-free, current price-tags are now down under £600. We're hoping that at least one retailer will undercut that in the region of £100, so a budget of £500 seems realistic if you can stretch to it. be sure to check out the best SIM only deals around if you're not yet on a plan.

What about other mobile phone deals?

While the Samsung Galaxy S9 is a flagship handset with that Infinity Display, which no other phones can touch on sheer space, there are other options.

Apple fans have the iPhone X and iPhone 8 (that should be heavily reduced) as well as the newer iPhone XS, XS Max and XR (that may well not be). Back to Android and Huawei is making waves with stunning camera toting handsets that offer huge specs for decent prices with the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro leading the way. Google's new Pixel 3 offers a great way to get the latest Android updates in a handset with an impressive AI camera. But again, it might just be a bit too new to see significant reductions.

Check out all the best phone deals right here.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

TechRadar will be highlighting all the best deals laid out clearly with constant updates so you can find the ultimate price on whatever you're looking for. If you want to be alerted to all the latest flash sales before they sell out then it pays to follow @TRDeals on Twitter so you know exactly what's on offer as it arrives.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals

Right now there are plenty of deals on to keep you going so check out the best below to find a deal ahead of the expect Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings.