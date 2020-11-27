Black Friday Chromebook deals 2020: all the best deals live right now

Black Friday Chromebook deals are here, with retailers across the internet cutting prices now that Black Friday itself has arrived.

We've been Chromebook deal hunting across the internet, and we've seen some of the biggest retailers offer some seriously tempting Black Friday deals on some of the best Chromebooks making an appearance.

If you're not sure if a Chromebook is for you, make sure you check out our guide on if you should buy a Chromebook. That should answer all of your questions.

If you're on the lookout for a machine that's both fast and lightweight, then the best Black Friday Chromebook deals are ideal for you. Chromebooks are often much more affordable, and have longer battery lives, than Windows laptops and MacBooks. This makes them among the best laptops for students.

We were hoping to see some brilliant Black Friday Chromebook deals, and we've not been disappointed. So, read on to find the very best offers on Chromebooks during Black Friday.

Today's best Black Friday Chromebook deals at a glance

US:

UK:

Black Friday Chromebook deals US

We're seeing new Black Friday Chromebook deals hitting the shelves every day now as we get closer and closer to the big day itself. That means you'll find offers available from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and individual manufacturers as well right now.

Cheapest Chromebook deal HP 14-CA061DX Chromebook: $299 $129 at Best Buy

Save $170 - This might just be the cheapest Black Friday Chromebook deal you're going to find. With an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage, this is pretty decent spec at an amazing price.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-inch laptop: $199 at Best Buy

You'll also find the Lenovo Chromebook 3 available for $199 at Best Buy right now. You're getting 4GB RAM / 32GB storage under the hood, and picking up an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor here as well.

Asus Chromebook C423: $269.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $70 - this is a brilliant Chromebook for students thanks to its large display, decent specs and low price, which is now $70 cheaper. It's Google Classroom Ready, and can be laid out flat on a desk for better collaboration.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 314: $299 $219 at Walmart

Save $80 - this is a great Chromebook for browsing and working on, with a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. That's a little on the light side, so you may need to use Google Drive storage to save docs. The 12.5 hour battery life is superb, though.View Deal

Huge saving Acer Chromebook 715: $549.99 $299 at Walmart

Save $270 - this might just be the best Chromebook deal we'll see on Black Friday, with almost 50% knocked off this impressively powerful Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.View Deal

HP 14-CA0053DX Chromebook: $629 $379 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Save a hefty amount of money on this powerful Chromebook. With an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 64GB storage, this is a brilliant performer.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: $999 $799 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Chromebooks aren't just budget devices as this brilliant Black Friday deal proves. With a 4K screen, Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this is an incredible laptop that runs Chrome OS like a charm.

Where to find more Black Friday Chromebook deals

Black Friday Chromebook deals UK

We're starting to see a huge amount of great early Black Friday Chromebook deals over in the UK in the lead up to November 27. In fact, many retailers have gone live with their Black Friday deals now in the week leading up to Black Friday.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: £199.99 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap laptop this week, this 11.6-inch HP machine is about as budget as you'll want to go. There's an Intel Celeron N3350 processor inside, with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage inside as well.

Acer Chromebook 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop: £399 £349 at Amazon

Save £50 - For a truly versatile machine on a budget, this Acer Chromebook is not a bad choice - especially after a £50 discount. It's Mediatek processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage aren't exactly supercomputer specs, but they'll definitely do the job if you want something that can be both a tablet and a laptop.

Asus C523NA 15.6-inch Chromebook: £379.99 £359 at Amazon

Save £20 - There's a £20 discount on this excellent Asus Chromebook right now. That's not a major saving, but there's plenty to get excited about in here. A full-sized touchscreen display is a rarity in cheap Black Friday laptop deals and you'll also find an Intel N4200 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage inside.

Great Chromebook deal Asus Flip C433 Chromebook: £499 £399 at Currys

Save £100 - This fantastic 2-in-1 Chromebook from Asus can be used as both a laptop and a tablet, and with a full HD screen and up to 10 hours of battery life, it's a great choice for students in particular.

Asus Chromebook Flip 14-Inch touchscreen laptop: £999 £799 at Amazon

Save £200 on what has to be one of the best looking, and most versatile, Chromebooks money can buy today at Amazon. You're getting the best of both the tablet and laptop worlds here, plus a specs sheet that contains a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - something you don't normally see on Chromebooks.

