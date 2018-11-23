The best John Lewis deals on Black Friday 2018

It you're looking for great Black Friday tech deals then high-street retailer and online big-wig John Lewis is a great place to start.

From TV and audio, to gaming and mobile, into the kitchen and the rest of your home, John Lewis has a veritable feast of Black Friday 2018 deals (and Cyber Monday 2018 deals) for you to enjoy.

Why are we focusing on this retailer? The reason is simple: it's not only great at price matching, but it offers an excellent two-year warranty (five years for TVs) as standard on its products, so buying through this brand is often a little safer.

John Lewis launched its Black Friday deals last weekend and we've been constantly updating this page ever since, bringing you the very best John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals over the next weekend.

It's now Black Friday, so expect the main bulk of deals to land between now and November 26. The best part of the whole thing? You're in the right place to spot all of the greatest Black Friday deals, and all you need to do is read on down below.

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals

Anki Vector Robot: £249.99 now £199.99

This clever little robot can recognise your face, call our your name and play games with you. Its advanced AI means it can navigate round objects, and it's always learning and getting smarter. It's a whole lot of fun.View Deal

Apple Airpods: £159 now £144

This may not be the biggest price reduction this Black Friday, but many will be looking at the Airpods as a great option for a gift this year, and this is the cheapest we've seen for Apple's wireless buds.View Deal

Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): £319 now £299

It's rare to see any sort of discount on Apple products, so £20 off the latest iPad is somewhat of a coup. If you're looking for a great, all-round tablet experience, this is the slate you should buy.View Deal

LG OLED55B8SLC 55-inch 4K TV: £1,479 now £1,299

This is going to be one of the most popular TVs out there in this Black Friday sale, and it's been price matched here. Nothing special about the price - it can be had for the same cost elsewhere - but it does pack the John Lewis warranty.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB: £739, £599 now £569

Price drop! John Lewis has dropped the price of the Galaxy S9 again, which means one of the best smartphones of the year can now be nabbed for £170 less with this fantastic Black Friday deal. It can be had for cheaper elsewhere, but only John Lewis offers a two year warranty.View Deal

Panasonic OLED 4K 55-inch TV: £1,699 now £1,499

With great picture quality and strong HDR performance, the TX-55FZ802B is well worth looking at with John Lewis' warranty around too. There's no Dolby Vision or Atmos on offer, but this matches the cheapest offers.View Deal

Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard for iPad 9.7: £90 now £42.50

This keyboard case is better than half price at John Lewis, and while we've not tested it, this rugged protection should be just ace given it's made by a brand whose cases we've been impressed by in the past. For £20 off this would be a great buy, but for this cost you can truly transform an iPad.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort QC20: £249 now £129.95

These are easily some of the best sounding in-ear noise canceling headphones we've ever put through their paces and you won't find a cheaper price for them. There's a huge £119.05 saving to be had with this Black Friday deal from John Lewis. View Deal

TV deals

Best John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

43-inch TV deals

Samsung LED HDR 4K 43-inch TV: now £329

In the market for a low cost, 4K Black Friday TV deal? Well John Lewis has the Samsung UE43NU7020 as one of its 'Black Friday Special Buys' which means you can nab it at a great price. You'll get along with HDR support, smart TV functions and TVPlus.View Deal

49-inch TV deals

LG LED HDR 4K 49-inch TV: £449 now £379

The LG 49UK6400PLF is a reasonably sized 4K TV with all the features you'd want from an affordable set including HDR support, Freview Play and Google Assistant built in. With £70 off for Black Friday, this is a great deal.View Deal

55-inch TV deals

LG OLED HDR 4K 55-inch TV: £1,479 now £1,299

The OLED55B8SLC is going to be one of the most popular TVs out there in this Black Friday sale, and it's been price matched here. Nothing special about the price - it can be had for the same cost elsewhere - but it does pack that John Lewis 5 year warranty.View Deal

Panasonic OLED HDR 4K 55-inch TV: £1,699 now £1,499

With great picture quality and strong HDR performance, the TX-55FZ802B is well worth looking at with John Lewis' 5 year warranty around too. There's no Dolby Vision or Atmos on offer, but this matches the cheapest offers.View Deal

Sony Bravia OLED 4K 55-inch TV: £1,999 now £1,799

TVs don't get much better than the Sony Bravia KD55AF8. It scored five stars in our in-depth review, where we said: "a new X1 Ultimate image processor, and the arrival of the Android Oreo TV OS, makes this a panel every 4K enthusiast will be lusting after."View Deal

TV accessories deals

Sonos Beam Sound Bar: £399 now £349

Upgrade your TV's audio this Black Friday and save £50 on the compact Sonos Beam sound bar. It's small enough to attach itself to the majority of TVs, and has enough innovation and sound performance to impress.View Deal

Phone deals

Best John Lewis Black Friday phone deals

iPhone XR 64GB: £749.99 now £719.99 at John Lewis

Apple's latest iPhone is on sale already despite only being released last month, and at John Lewis you've got a solid £30 discount if you're looking to buy it outright.View Deal

Nokia 3.1: £149 now £119.95

This phone is a little on the budget side, but it manages to preserve a few flagship-esque features in there for good measure. Not the most powerful phone around, but in our review we called it "a solidly built phone with an interesting design"... not bad for that price.View Deal

Honor 9 Lite: £169 now £129

The Honor 9 Lite is a top budget smartphone, and with £40 off with this Black Friday deal it's a real steal. You get a 5.65-inch full HD display, plenty of power, dual rear cameras and 32GB of storage. Plus, if you buy it from John Lewis you get a 2 year guarantee included.View Deal

Moto G6 Play: £149 now £129

For this price you're getting a surprising amount of features. The Moto G6 Play has a good battery life, a strong screen and is overall a great phone for the price, especially with this £20 saving.View Deal

Huawei P Smart: £179 now £149

The Huawei P Smart is our second best cheap smartphone right now, and you can pick it up for even less thanks to this Black Friday deal from John Lewis taking it below the £150 mark.View Deal

Huawei P20: £599 now £399

Save a whopping £200 on the excellent Huawei P20 which boasts dual rear cameras, a premium design, 5.84-inch screen and 128GB of storage. The price has been matched with other retailers, but John Lewis gives you that two year warranty as well.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB: £739, £599 now £569

Price drop! John Lewis has dropped the price of the Galaxy S9 again, which means one of the best smartphones of the year can now be nabbed for £170 less with this fantastic Black Friday deal. It can be had for cheaper elsewhere, but only John Lewis offers a two year warranty.View Deal

Huawei P20 Pro: £799 now £629

Save a whopping £170 on the triple camera-toting Huawei P20 Pro which boasts a top-notch photography experience as well as a range of flagship features making it one of the best phones of 2018.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 64GB: £739 now £699

Packing what it arguably the best camera phone experience on any smartphone right now, you can save £40 on the compact Google Pixel 3. You also get a 5.5-inch full HD display, the latest flagship power under the hood and sleek design which sits nicely in the hand.View Deal

iPhone X 64GB: £899 now £799

The iPhone X may be a year old, but it's still a top-notch smartphone with plenty of power, a solid screen, premium design, the latest iOS 12 software and superb rear cameras. Plus, you save £100 with this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Computing deals

Best John Lewis Black Friday computing deals

Asus ZenBook UX331UN Core i5, 8GB RAM: £999.95 £749.95

John Lewis has discounted this ZenBook by £250. As with other ZenBooks, you're getting a beautifully-designed thin and light laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. This is a great price for a great laptop.View Deal

Acer Swift 5 Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM: £1,099.95 now £849.95

This is a great portable laptop that weighs less than a kilogram, making it easy to carry around with you while you're out and about. It comes packed with great hardware including an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus a £250 price cut!View Deal

ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA £199.95 at John Lewis

Want a cheap-as-chips way to get online on the go? This Chromebook, with 4GB of RAM and 16GB storage is a no-frills, touchscreen bargain.View Deal

ASUS Chromeback C302ca £399.95 at Argos

Save £100 on this beefier Chromebook – a 12.5 inch number with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of memory and an Intel Core M3 chipset.View Deal

Apple Macbook 12-inch (2017): £1,249 now £1,099

John Lewis has knocked £150 off the asking price for last year's MacBook 12-inch. This version comes in Space Grey and features an Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 12-inch screen is a Retina display for gorgeous image quality.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 2: £1,199 now £1,099

John Lewis has taken £100 off the price of Microsoft's stylish laptop hybrid device. With the Surface Book 2 the screen detaches so it can be used like a tablet, and it comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus GM501 Core i7 16GB RAM GTX 1060: £1,749.95 £1,599.95

The ROG Zephyrus range proves gaming laptops can be thin and light as well as powerful. This is a great offer that knocks £150 off the price of the Zephyrus with a GTX 1060 graphics card, which is fine for most modern games.View Deal

Tablet deals

Best John Lewis Black Friday tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7: £49.95 now £29.95

Amazon's cheapest tablet is now even cheaper thanks to this Black Friday deal chopping £20 off the asking price. It's great as an inexpensive tablet for web browsing and emails.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: £79.95 now £49.95

The Fire HD 8 has only just been rebooted, but it's still getting the Black Friday treatment with £30 off. You get a HD display, 10 hours of battery life and new storage options.View Deal

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4: £299.99 now £229.99

Save £70 on this mid-range Android tablet which now boasts a more budget price tag thanks to this early Black Friday deal. It's a premium slate that's a great alternative to the iPad Mini 4.View Deal

Huawei MediaPad M5 10: £349.99 now £269.99

Save £80 on this big-screened Android tablet which has now become highly affordable with this Black Friday deal. There's plenty of power, a big, 10.8-inch 2K screen and a premium design to be had.View Deal

Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): £319 now £299

It's rare to see any sort of discount on Apple products, so £20 off the latest iPad is somewhat of a coup. If you're looking for a great, all-round tablet experience, this is the slate you should buy.View Deal

iPad Mini 4 128GB Space Grey £369 £269 at John Lewis

It's not Apple's newest iPad, but it offers the full iPad experience in a compact form factor, and we've not seen a better price on this still-great slate. It has a 7.9-inch screen and is Wi-fi enabled, and you can get three month's free Apple Music when you sign up.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7: £469 now £389

The Galaxy Tab S3 has been replaced by the Tab S4, but it's still a top Android tablet with plenty of power and a great display. It's price is dropping too - by £80 in this Black Friday deal - and this is the cheapest we've seen it yet.View Deal

iPad Pro 10.5 (2017): £619 now £569

Saving £50 on an iPad is never to be sniffed at, but when it's last year's iPad Pro 10.5 even less so. It's the base model for 64GB, but it's still got reams of power and support for the Pencil, even if there is a newer, improved model out there.View Deal

Audio deals

Best John Lewis Black Friday audio deals

Headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort QC20: £249 now £129.95

These are easily some of the best sounding in-ear noise canceling headphones we've ever put through their paces and you won't find a cheaper price for them. There's a huge £119.05 saving to be had with this Black Friday deal from John Lewis. View Deal

Apple Airpods: £159 now £144

This may not be the biggest price reduction this Black Friday, but many will be looking at the Airpods as a great option for a gift this year, and this is the cheapest we've seen for Apple's wireless buds.View Deal

Speaker deals

Sonos One: £199 now £174

Get this voice controlled smart speaker for £25 less than the list price with this Black Friday deal. It comes with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in, is cleanly designed, feature-rich and is great-sounding.View Deal

Apple HomePod: £319 now £279

This is the cheapest we've seen Apple's smart speaker so far, with a £50 saving available for both grey and white versions of the high-performing audio device.View Deal

Naim Mu-so Qb: £595 now £449

Full of vibrant sound, this is a welcome price drop for this more expensive speaker. It's still a long way from the cheapest out there, but if you try the feel of the spinning dial on top, we're sure you'll be slightly entranced.View Deal

Wearable deals

Best John Lewis Black Friday wearable deals

ONLY TEAL LEFT: Fitbit Charge 2: £99.99 now £79.99

This isn't the best price we've ever seen for the Fitbit Charge 2, and it may go down further nearer to Black Friday but if you're after a fitness tracker you'd be hard pressed to go wrong with this discounted Fitbit. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm: £279 now £219

You won't find the Apple Watch 3 cheaper anywhere else at the moment, with this top Black Friday deal from John Lewis saving £60 off the list price.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm: £309 now £249

The Apple Watch 3 isn't cheaper anywhere else at the moment, with this top Black Friday deal from John Lewis saving £60 off the list price of the larger 42mm model.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5S watch: £384.99 now £349.99

This isn't as high-tech as the newer Fenix 5S Plus watch from Garmin, but it's a lot cheaper this Black Friday. It has almost everything you'll need from a high-end running watch including top of the market GPS and heart rate tracker.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 watch: £384.99 now £349.99

Want everything the above watch offers but in a larger package? This is a 47mm version that has a more rugged look at the 42mm Fenix 5S you can see above. Don't get this deal though - instead go for the same watch for £40 less at Amazon.View Deal

Camera deals

Best John Lewis Black Friday camera deals

Nikon Coolpix B500: £237 now £214

It's a small saving of £23, but this budget bridge zoom camera from Nikon is now just over £200. Featuring a 40x optical lens, you'll get much more zoom range than your smartphone, but don't expect much better image quality.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix FT7: £399 now £299

Panasonic's tough compact is waterproof down to a depth of 31m, while it's also shockproof from a height of 2m. There's a handy built-in viewfinder too. Images are quite a match for the Olympus TG-5, but you save £100 with this cashback promotion.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix TZ200: £629 now £529

The Lumix TZ200 from Panasonic is our favourite travel compact camera right now, with a great 15x optical zoom, large 1.0-inch 20.1MP sensor and electronic viewfinder. You save £100 with this cashback promotion.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G9: £1,299 now £1,049

Panasonic's Lumix G9 delivers excellent images, up to 60fps burst shooting, polished handling and a wealth of advanced, while this deal sees the G9 bundled with 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS lens. On top of the £290 saving that's already be applied, there's also a £250 cashback promotion that drops the price to just £1,049.View Deal

Nikon D500: £1,699 now £1,514

This is the best price we've seen for Nikon's flagship DX format DSLR. Packing in a brilliant 20.9MP APS-C sensor and highly sophisticated 153-point AF system, Nikon's D500 is perfect for those who want to shoot sport or wildlife. You save £185 with this cashback promotion. Deal expires: January 15

Smart home deals

Best John Lewis Black Friday smart home deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick: £39.99 now £24.95

The easiest way to turn your television into a smart TV, giving you access to the likes of Netflix, Prime video and a host of catchup and other video apps, is now just £24.95!View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (2018): £49.99 now £24.99

If you want the power of Alexa in your home but don't want to spend a lot of money on doing so, the Dot is a great way to get involved - this is a perfect gift for a loved one looking to enter the smart speaker arena.View Deal

Google Home Mini: £49 now £29

The Google Home Mini may not be the most powerful voice activated speaker, but it's the cheapest way to buy into Google's home ecosystem. With £20 off the original price, this deal proves you don't need to break the bank when you're buying a smart speaker.View Deal

Amazon Echo: £89.99 now £54.99

You'd have to have been living under a rock to have not heard of the Amazon Echo by now - and this is the model that finally sees improved sound quality. It's not the greatest audio experience on the market, but for the cash here it's a strong choice indeed.View Deal

Google Home: £129 now £79

This super smart speaker can play your music, answer your questions, and control your smart home - and now it's been reduced by £50 at John Lewis, making it more attractive than ever.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot: £119.99 now £89.99

This doesn't offer the greatest saving compared to some of the other Amazon devices listed during Black Friday, but it's a good screen if you're investing in a smart front door bell and want to see the camera from wherever you are and don't want to whip out your smartphone. View Deal

Google Home Hub: £139 now £99

Pick up Google's smart screen and speaker for its cheapest ever price. Home Hub has Google Assistant built in, allowing you to bark commands at it, while also getting visual information back via the 7-inch display.View Deal

Sphero Mini: £49.99 now £42.49

The Sphero Mini is a fun, smartphone controlled robot ball which can be programmed to move in a certain way, or you can direct it live using the app. With 15% in this Black Friday deal, this is currently its cheapest price.View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV with remote: £189.99 now £149.99

Not much of a gamer? Though the Nvidia Shield TV is a great console as well as Android TV box, even with the gaming elements removed its well worth a look. This deal gets you both the controller and the voice-activated remote.View Deal

Anki Vector Robot: £249.99 now £199.99

This clever little robot can recognise your face, call our your name and play games with you. Its advanced AI means it can navigate round objects, and it's always learning and getting smarter.View Deal

Gaming deals

PS4 Pro | FIFA 19 | £329.99 at John Lewis

Most stores were selling the Pro alone for £350 recently. Thankfully, this offer has come to the rescue with this PS4 Pro bundle that includes FIFA 19 too for just under £350.

Xbox One S Battlefield 5 bundle, £179.95 at John Lewis

This is a great price for the One S console. It's the larger 1TB version of the machine, and comes with the brand new Battlefield V game (which would set you back £50 on its own!). Overall, you're looking at a £70 saving.View Deal

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller: £39.99 now £29.99 at John Lewis

It's always handy to have an additonal controller or two, and John Lewis currently has one of the cheapest prices for PS4 DualShock 4. You can get one for a few pennies less at Amazon, but we'd recommend this one over that as you get a two year warranty.View Deal

John Lewis Black Friday deals you missed

Many Black Friday deals will end before Cyber Monday comes to a close on November 26 and we've already seen some products go out of stock at John Lewis.

Here are the John Lewis Black Friday deals you've already missed, but all is not lost. These products may come back in stock, and if they do we'll be sure to promote them back to our best deals section.

OUT OF STOCK: Amazon Fire HD 10: £149.95 now £99.95

If you want big-screen tablet action at a bargain price the Fire HD 10 Black Friday deal is the one. There's a full HD 10-inch display, 10 hours of battery and plenty of storage for all your movies and games.

OUT OF STOCK: Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro: now £129

This is the cheapest Black Friday deal for the Gear Fit 2 Pro we've seen, so if you're looking for a fitness-focused wearable with GPS this is definitely worth your consideration. Oh, and you also get a free pair of JBL Under Armor headphones with it too. Score!

OUT OF STOCK: Lenovo Smart Display 10-inch: £229 now £199

This smart speaker with interactive display is powered by Google Assistant - you can use it to play music, control your smart home, set timers, watch videos, and more. It also has a built in camera for video chats. A significant reduction of £30 makes this smart display pretty good value for money.

OUT OF STOCK: Toshiba LED HDR 4K 43-inch Smart TV: £369 now £279

This is the cheapest 4K TV deal at John Lewis this Black Friday with a £90 saving to be had. The Toshiba 43U6863DB also boasts HDR support, Freeview HD and Freeview Play, giving you plenty to play with.

OUT OF STOCK: Toshiba LED HDR 4K 55-inch smart TV: £529 now £379

The cheapest John Lewis Black Friday deal for a 55-inch TV is for the Toshiba 55U6863DB. Despite the bargain-basement price, this set still packs a range of features including HDR, 4K Ultra HD, Freeview HD and Freeview Play while saving you £150.

OUT OF STOCK: Samsung LED HDR 4K 50-inch Smart TV: now £399

A big screen TV from a big name in TV for a not so big price? That's exactly what you get with this 'Black Friday special buy' from John Lewis for the Samsung UE50NU7020. There's a 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR 10+ support and a super low price tag.

OUT OF STOCK: LG LED HDR 4K 65-inch Smart TV: £799 now £629

Save a whopping £170 on this huge 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV from LG. The LG 65UK6400PLF is the cheapest 65 incher John Lewis has on offer this Black Friday, ensuring you get an awful lot of screen real estate for your money.

John Lewis on Black Friday 2018: what you need to know

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Black Friday started in the US, and is the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday, so this year Black Friday is on November 23, 2018. Just four days later it's Cyber Monday 2018, so that will fall on Monday November 26 if you're looking to mark your diaries.

No matter what you're shopping for this Black Friday, John Lewis should be in your plans somewhere, whether you're heading to the high street or just opening up a web browser.

The retailer has plenty of tempting tech deals on offer, and you get the added bonuses of free delivery, click-and-collect options, and a minimum two-year guarantee on all electrical goods.

John Lewis says Black Friday is "the perfect time to stock up on Christmas presents", and to help you along the retailer is promising even more hot deals in appliances, TVs, computers and other gadgets than the ones already listed above.

Don't forget you've got the benefit of the Never Knowingly Undersold policy, a price promise that's been in place since 1925 and which applies all year round, not just Black Friday 2018.

Simply put, it means John Lewis will happily match any better offer you come across online, as long as John Lewis sells it. Find a better price for what you're after, and John Lewis promises to match it.

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals from last year

Google Home Mini smart speaker - now £34 (was £50)

Black Friday is always a great time to pick up cheap smart home tech and last year John Lewis had offers on great entry-level gear, including this Google Home Mini.

Amazon Echo Dot - save £15

John Lewis also offered a Black Friday deal on the Home Mini's biggest smart home rival, the Amazon Echo Dot, with both devices down to a pocket-pleasing £34.

Lenovo Yoga 910 Convertible Laptop - save £400

This was absolutely incredible deal, with John Lewis knocking £400 off the price of the brilliant Lenovo Yoga 910 in 2017. It featured a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 4K screen and 256GB SSD.

Sony MDR-1000X wireless headphones - reduced to £199.99

Headphones are always popular with Black Friday bargain hunters, and this Sony MDR-1000X deal from John Lewis was one of the stars of the show with £100 off.

Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99)

Fitness trackers are big business, and when you include them in the mix of Black Friday deals they become the perfect Christmas presents. £30 off this already affordable tracker from Fitbit was a top deal last year.

Other deals

Dualit 1.5L Rapid Boil Lite Jug Kettle, Red £84.99 £44.99 at John Lewis

This Stylish Dualit kettle uses a powerful 3kW element for a faster boiling time. The element is concealed in the base of the kettle, away from water contact to reduce damage from limescale. John Lewis has knocked a whopping £40 off for Black Friday.View Deal

John Lewis Black Friday deals predictions for 2018

You name it, if it has some sort of tech link John Lewis will probably have a Black Friday 2018 deal.

We're expecting big discounts on 4K TVs of all sizes, and there should be a couple of cheaper full HD models too for those on tighter budgets.

Meanwhile accessories such as headphones and fitness trackers will also likely see plentiful reductions, from high-end wireless cans to budget wearable trackers, we're used to seeing a real range of deals in all price ranges.

We saw some decent deals on vacuum cleaners last year - especially Dyson models - and the iPad mini was still a big seller. This year, the more expensive Mini 4 is the one still on sale and we're thinking that's about to get some good discounts too.

Gamers should take note too, as John Lewis tends to offer some Black Friday console bundle deals where you'll be able to nab some top games along with a shiny new PS4, PS4 Pro or Xbox One X and save yourself a tidy bit of cash in the process.

We're not done there either. Expect savings on smart home appliances such as smart speakers, bulbs plugs and more, discounts on drones and reductions on a range of other products including robot vacuums, kitchen blenders, personal grooming products and a whole lot more.

If you're considering setting up a smart home in your home, then Black Friday 2018 and John Lewis would be a great place to start.

Stay with TechRadar for the best Black Friday deals

We will scour all John Lewis' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on your behalf, with the aid of serious amounts of caffeine, and we'll tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about.

For up to the minute info, breaking deals and the biggest savings as soon as we know about them, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any hot Black Friday deals from John Lewis.