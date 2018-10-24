Best Black Friday Xbox One game deals 2018: what we want to see

It's been quite a year for Xbox One games. Titles such as Forza Horizon 4, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Sea of Thieves and Assassin's Creed Odyssey have stormed the gaming charts, but with each game costing at least $40 - the price quickly starts to add up.

That's what makes Black Friday Xbox One game deals so important. It's a chance to get these titles on offer, as retailers typically shift their old stock just before Christmas to make room for new items.

So, If you're looking to grab some discounted Xbox One games to add to your library (or even as a Christmas present), keep an eye on this page as we'll be constantly updating it in order to help you find the right deals, and the best methods of bagging bargain Xbox One games this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday takes place on the Friday just after Thanksgiving . This year it falls on November 23 2018, but we're likely to start seeing deals trickling in from the start of November.

When is Cyber Monday 2018?

Cyber Monday falls on the Monday immediately following Black Friday. So this year, Cyber Monday is on November 26, 2018.

How to get the best Xbox One game deals on Black Friday

Black Friday is a great time to get Xbox One games on offer, either standalone or as part of Xbox One bundles. Though offers on more recent games such as Forza Horizon 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 will be less likely, we're sure to see discounts on a selection of Xbox One titles.

"The Xbox One X was simply too new last year and I don't recall it getting any decent bundles beyond one free game on top of the £450 RRP," says TechRadar Deals Editor Brendan Griffiths. "Things haven't actually been much better since either. The console also sometimes drops to £400 on its own, but if you want a game or two, prices have been stuck around the £450 mark most of the year."

So what are likely to see in terms of Xbox One game bundles this Black Friday?

"Ideally, we're keeping an eye out for a big discount on both the hardware and games bundled together for well under £400," says Griffiths. "To get our attention we really could do with seeing something like the Xbox One X, FIFA 19, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey for about £350.

"As for the regular non-4K PS4 Slim and Xbox One S, I'd expect some decent bundles for these just under £200. Microsoft seems to be phasing out the 500GB models in favour of the 1TB ones, but without a price hike. You could get one with a free game (usually a download) for around £230-£250 over summer so getting under the £200 barrier, hopefully with another game would be something to jump at if you want the Xbox One S."

The Xbox One games we want this Black Friday

Forza Horizon 4

Race through the heart of Britain in the latest stunning addition to the Forza Horizon franchise. Forza Horizon 4 is an open-world toy box full of exotic cars and beautiful scenery which introduces online play and season changes for the first time in the series. It's most definitely a game for racing fans and non-racing fans alike.

Today's best Forza Horizon 4 deals ? £40.99 View £40.99 View £44 View £44.99 View Show More Deals

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's new Blackout mode has proved to be a surprising contender for Fortnite's Battle Royale throne, breathing new life into this year's most popular genre. Though there's no single-player mode, Black Ops 4 has plenty of content to keep you busy including the aforementioned Blackout mode, as well as the return of Zombies and Multiplayer.

Today's best Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 deals ? £49 View £49.99 View £49.99 View £49.99 View Show More Deals

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves made a huge splash when it launched earlier this year, giving players the chance to live out their swashbuckling pirate dreams and sail the ocean blue with a crew of their very own. The open-world adventure has had a few big content updates since then, adding undead crews and natural disasters to contend with. Definitely one to play with friends.

Today's best Sea of Thieves deals ? £24.99 View £54.99 View

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Lara Croft is back and this time she's venturing through South America in an attempt to stop the Mayan Apocalypse. You know, the usual. The latest Tomb Raider adventure features the same mix of puzzle-solving, combat and environment challenges that its predecessors are known for, however some criticized the title for lacking innovation. But if you're a fan of the series to date, and are happy with the same formula, then Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one to keep an eye on this Black Friday.

Today's best Shadow of the Tomb Raider deals ? £29.99 View £29.99 View £34.99 View £49.99 View Show More Deals

Stay locked on TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday can be a bit overwhelming, with some of the hottest deals selling out within seconds. But don't worry, here at TechRadar we've got you covered. We'll be keeping track of all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers so you don't have to.

For all the latest info and deals we've scoured from across the net, keep an eye on TR Deals on Twitter to make sure you don't miss out on the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains.