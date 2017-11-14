Amazon's Black Friday deals on Echo, Echo Dot and Kids Tablets arrive from tomorrow

Last week Amazon announced that its Black Friday deals event would start a week in advance, at midnight this coming Friday. And now it's declared its intention to launch a couple of these deals even earlier than that – from November 15.

The incoming early Black Friday deals are on the New Amazon Echo speaker, which gets a £20 discount, meaning you'll get it for £69.99 or £79.99, depending on what finish you go for, rather than the usual £89.99/£99.99, and the Echo Dot, which is dropping by £15 from £49.99 to £34.99.

Amazon also confirmed that the deals that will go live on Friday will include the Amazon Fire Kids tablets – both 7-inch and 8-inch versions – which will both be discounted by 30%.

Meanwhile, all Dash buttons will on Friday be dropping from £4.99 to £1.99 .

If these deals look familiar it's because most of these are Amazon Prime Day deals reincarnated – and that's no bad thing, because Prime Day prices were the lowest ever for Amazon gear.

Of course, there's no guarantee Amazon won't lower these prices again later in the month, but if that does happen it won't be by much.

Amazon deals starting tomorrow:

Amazon deals starting Friday include:

Amazon Dash buttons: down to £1.99 (normally £4.99)

If you're a Prime subscriber, Dash buttons are super convenient. They allow you to order replacements for absolutely essential household items like beer and toilet paper.

Stick with us on TechRadar as on a daily basis we endeavor to bring you the finest and best Black Friday deals in the UK!