5 best pre-Black Friday Amazon deals you can buy today

Black Friday can be overwhelming even if you're shopping from your sofa, so if you can get some of your purchases out of the way early it can make the end of November that little bit calmer.

That’s partly why Amazon has started its Black Friday deals earlier than ever before.

They’re being called Early Black Friday Deals by Amazon, and we’ve put together all the ones we’d recommend in our guide to Amazon on Black Friday this year.

If you’re just looking for the real highlights though, below you’ll find our selection of the best deals the retailer is offering right now.

Be warned, some of these deals are set to end at midnight on November 12 so you may have to act fast to be able to get them.

1. The best phone deal

Sony Xperia XZ1: £399 now £219 at Amazon

The Sony Xperia XZ1 is a flagship smartphones that's only just over a year old, but LOOK AT THIS PRICE. £219 for a phone with a heap of power, strong camera and plenty of storage is fantastic.View Deal

2. A must-have accessory

Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank £̶2̶1̶.̶9̶9̶ £16.71 at Amazon After a powerbank to keep your phone charged up? This one comes in either black (the link above) or a white version, and it has 10000mAh inside that will be able to charge even the largest phones at least twice before needing a top up.

View Deal

3. Today's best gaming deal

4. A stylish pair of headphones

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 £249 £134.99 at Amazon.co.uk Premium style and sound at a not-so-premium price, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 are at a particularly attractive price at Amazon, so long as you pick up this snazzy charcoal colour option.View Deal

5. A super cheap security deal