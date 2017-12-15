The best free Christmas card making software

If you've left your Christmas cards to the last minute, don't worry. With this free software, you can make and print cards at home using your own photos – or send them as e-cards.

It pays to be careful, though. Many apparently ‘free’ Christmas card makers allow you to pour hours making custom cards, then pull the festive rug out from under you by charging you to export the finished files.

Others only offer a very small selection of tools and designs, charging a hefty subscription fee for anything more than the simplest options.

All the Christmas card makers we’ve featured here are genuinely free to use, leaving you with more cash for the important things (like printer ink). A few graphics and templates might only be available to premium account holders, but every tool here includes lots of options that won't cost you a penny.

Make amazing cards in your browser. Spark Post is quick, fun and free

As you'd expect from the developer behind Photoshop, free Christmas card maker Adobe Spark Post looks great and is real fun to use.

Spark Post is a web app, so there's no software to download. To get started, sign in with Facebook, Google, an Adobe Cloud ID or an email address, then choose a design. All the designs are fully customizable, so don't limit yourself to the Christmassy options.

Once you've selected a template, it's time to get creative. Upload photos from your desktop or a cloud storage service, experiment with filters, and add festive greetings. You can adjust fonts and colors manually, or use Adobe’s great looking presets to save time. The text style tool is particularly intuitive, letting you change fonts and effects by turning a dial.

Once you’re done, click ‘Download’ to save your creation as a high-res JPG, ready to print or share online with no watermarks or other strings attached.

Making Christmas cards with Adobe Spark Post is great fun, and the results are truly impressive. The best free Christmas card maker around.

A stylish free Christmas card maker with premium quality templates

Online photo editor Canva is one of our favorite free tools for making photo collages, and it's a fantastic Christmas card maker too.

Select the ‘Personal’ option when prompted, then log in using your Google or Facebook account, or email address. Click ‘Find templates’ and select ‘Cards’. Scroll down and select ‘Christmas’ to see a great selection of great looking templates, ready to receive your personal touch. If none of them appeal, you can design your own card from scratch.

The editor is very easy to use. To add your own photos, select the ‘Uploads’ button at the bottom left. Once your pictures are ready, just drag and drop them into place. You can add filters to your photos, crop, flip and resize them – all without leaving the page. and if you don't have enough photos of your own Canva also includes a huge array of free stock snaps.

When you’re done, you can download your creations for free. The high quality PDF option is best for printing, but if you’re planning to share it via email or social media then a JPG is ideal.

Make creative Christmas cards with your own photos and fun templates

As with most browser-based free Christmas card makers, you’ll need to log into Fotor before you can get started. You can either connect via Facebook or make a new account using your email address.

Choose the ‘Design’ option and search for ‘Christmas’ to find a template you like. A few are only available to premium users, but most are free to enjoy without making a dent in your Christmas budget.

To add your own pictures, click the ‘Cloud’ button the left. You're then ready to start getting creative with custom filters, text and graphics.

We’ve ranked Fotor a little lower than Canva simply because it’s a bit trickier to find the right templates, but once you do, it’s a joy to use. It's also a superb general purpose photo editor, so we recommend keeping it in your bookmarks all year round.

A hands-on approach to Christmas card making in your web browser

The first time you load piZap, you'll notice that its templates don’t include any graphics – Christmassy or otherwise. Don't let that put you off, though; it’s easy to add your own festive photos, plus text and other elements.

There are eight basic card types, so just pick the format you like best and get started. Adding backgrounds, uploading pictures, adding text and applying stickers is all very straightforward using the buttons on the left.

You can add photos from your desktop, Facebook, Google Photos, Google Drive, Dropbox, or even a Google Image search (though it's worth bearing copyright in mind if you choose this route). PiZap also provides free stock images, including various seasonal options.

Features marked with a blue ‘Pro’ button are only available to premium account holders, but the set of free options is very generous.

You’ll need to create a free account to save or share your work, but once you have, you can share the festive spirit via your social network of choice, or download it as a JPG or PNG file for printing.

A simple Christmas card maker with some interesting extras thrown in

JukeBoxPrint's free Christmas card maker isn't as feature-packed as the other options here, but if you’re in a hurry to get your cards posted and don't have time to spend filtering and tweaking, that simplicity could be a virtue.

There's a choice of sizes and orientations, but no ready-made templates with Christmassy graphics. Don't worry, though; the Clipart Designs menu (accessed via the cupcake icon) has lots of fun options. Just scroll through the options and click one to add it to your card. JukeBoxPrint also lets you add photos, text and custom backgrounds, including some rather fetching stripes.

You can also add a QR code, which might seem strange at first, but is a handy way to provide your loved ones with a link to a slideshow or video wishing them a happy holiday. JukeBoxPrint lets you design each face of your Christmas card separately, so you could easily pop a QR code on the back.

When you're finished, JukeBoxPrint will export your Christmas card design as a high-res PDF, ready for printing.