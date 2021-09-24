The best Hisense TVs you can buy in 2021

You may have heard of the Hisense TV brand and wondered what all the fuss was about. With respectable specifications paired with aggressively competitive pricing, it's easy to think Hisense TVs are a little too good to be true when lined up with the more expensive competition. Thankfully, there's a bit more to Hisense than that.

Sitting comfortably in the mid-range, the best Hisense TVs can provide 4K viewing at various sizes, as well as decent HDR and smart TV amenities such as streaming apps and voice assistant functionality.

However, even the best Hisense TVs typically won't feature the cutting edge specs found in the latest Sony or LG brand TVs. But that doesn't mean Hisense isn't worth a look, especially if you're looking for a quality display without breaking the bank.

If that's been enough to pique your interest, read on to find the TVs we think are the best Hisense has to offer. Do note that certain models may not be able in your region, but we've made sure to be extra clear about where in the world you can buy the best Hisense TVs.

Best Hisense TV (US)

(Image credit: Hisense)

Best Hisense TV: Hisense H9G Quantum HDR TV Hisense has yet to top the superb H9G Specifications Screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch Resolution: 4K Panel technology: Hisense ULED Smart TV: Android TV HDR support: HDR10+, Dolby Vision Reasons to buy + Good port selection + Built-in microphone Reasons to avoid - Audio quality lacking slightly - Chunky design

More affordable Hisense TVs are on the market, but it's hard to beat the Hisense H9G Quantum HDR TV on, well, just about everything else. At $700 for the 55-inch model and $1,000 for the 65-inch upgrade, the H9G packs many high-end features into a mid-range price tag.

You're getting fantastic picture quality with the H9G, bolstered by HDR10+. Have a preference for Dolby Vision? That's an option here, too. As such, you'll be able to experience millions of vivid colors along with truly dark black levels.

If you're a gamer, the Hisense H9G also features an improved Game mode that successfully lowers input lag, making the TV a very solid choice if controller responsiveness is a must during your gaming sessions.

Unfortunately, even the best Hisense TV has its drawbacks – chiefly the audio, in the H9G's case. While the built-in speakers get the job done, you'll definitely want to consider buying one of the best soundbars to bolster the audio to levels worthy of the display's awesome quality.

Read the full review: Hisense H9G Quantum HDR TV

(Image credit: Hisense)

Runner-up: Hisense H8G Quantum Series Just a slight step down from the brilliant H9G Specifications Screen sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch Resolution: 4K Panel technology: Hisense ULED Smart TV: Android TV HDR support: Dolby Vision Reasons to buy + Bright, colorful at a budget price + Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR + Easy to use operating system Reasons to avoid - Design is a bit bland - Android TV can run a bit slow - Remote could use some work

The H8G features almost the same great performance as its successor, the H9G, with just a few drawbacks to consider. While the H9G naturally features some big improvements over this model, such as HDR10+ support, the H8G is the next great all-rounder from Hisense if you're in the US.

A wider range of screen sizes are available for the H8G, all at varying prices, but we think the 65-inch model hits the sweet spot at $700. It's hard to go wrong with the 55-inch model, though, especially at just $500.

It's a good deal cheaper than the H9G, then, and still packs the fantastic picture quality we've come to expect from Hisense TVs. And while we do miss the HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision is more than serviceable when it comes to greatly enhancing image quality.

Of course, any drawbacks present with the H9G persist with its predecessor. The TV's physical design is still a bit on the clunky side, and its Android TV implementation is a little on the sluggish side. Still, the H8G is a great fall-back option if you don't quite have the cash for its successor.

Read the full review: Hisense H8G Quantum Series

(Image credit: Hisense)

Best value Hisense TV: Hisense R8F 4K ULED Roku TV Great image quality at an even better price Specifications Screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch Resolution: 4K Panel technology: Hisense ULED Smart TV: Roku TV HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision Reasons to buy + Great image quality + Roku is easy to use Reasons to avoid - Audio is only fine - Weak bass response

From a pure value standpoint, the Hisense R8F is seriously tough to beat. And the best part is that "value" doesn't necessarily mean "compromise" in this case. Sure, you're not getting the high-end HDR10+ nor the robustness of Android TV.

However, you're still getting that great Hisense picture quality, an easy to use smart TV operating system in Roku and a simply unbeatable price for what's on the tin.

The 55-inch R8F model usually retails for just $499, but we'd strongly recommending opting for the 65-inch model which costs $699, a fantastic price for such a big 4K smart TV.

The Hisense R8F is a great value TV, but you should still note its drawbacks, too. Like the preceding two tellies we've talked about, audio isn't fantastic with the R8F. It's actually a little lower quality here, though, which can and should be largely offset by investing in a decent soundbar.

Read the full review: Hisense R8F 4K ULED Roku TV

Best Hisense TV (UK)

(Image credit: John Archer)

Best Hisense TV UK: Hisense A9G OLED TV OLED at a competitive price Specifications Screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch Resolution: 4K Panel technology: OLED Smart TV: Hisense VIDAA HDR: HDR10+, Dolby Vision Reasons to buy + Affordable by OLED standards + Typically impressive OLED contrast + Good sound quality Reasons to avoid - Some unhelpful picture presets - No 4K/120Hz support - Some motion problems

OLED technology doesn't get much cheaper than with the Hisense A9G smart TV, and while it's missing some features that flesh out higher-end OLED TVs like the LG CX, the A9G presents a more affordable alternative that still boasts a stunningly sharp OLED image.

You'll still be expected to pay something of a premium for the Hisense A9G, however, as the TV costs £1,499 for the 55-inch model and £1,899 for the 65-inch variant. Still, OLED doesn't get much cheaper than this, especially for a TV of such high quality.

In addition to a lovely OLED panel, expect other premium 4K TV features like HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound support. The A9G's sound quality is also a step up from other Hisense TVs, where sound is usually fairly average.

While the drawbacks of the A9G aren't too severe, it may not be suitable for serious gamers, as the TV doesn't support 120Hz, nor does it feature variable refresh rate for an optimally smooth gaming experience. However, if you're primarily using the A9G for movies and shows, the OLED screen will deliver crisp image quality for less than the best OLED TVs you can buy.

Read our full review: Hisense A9G OLED TV

(Image credit: Hisense)

Best value Hisense TV UK: Hisense Roku TV A fantastic TV with sizes at great prices Specifications Screen sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch Resolution: 4K Panel technology: 4K/HDR Smart TV: Roku TV HDR support: HDR10 Reasons to buy + Roku TV is fantastic + Highly affordable + Great color input Reasons to avoid - Motion could be smoother - Limited upscaling - Cheap-looking build

For when you're on a serious budget, the UK's Hisense Roku TV provides stiff competition to many of Samsung's mid-range 4K TVs, including the TU7100. The Hisense Roku TV features the brilliant smart TV operating system (as the name implies), as well as great picture quality and solid HDR performance for the price.

And what a price it is. No matter what size you're going for, the Hisense Roku TV is very difficult to beat from a value proposition. If you're on a budget, it's worth looking at the 55-inch and 65-inch models, priced at £479 and £649 respectively. If you need to go lower than that, the 43-inch and 50-inch models exist, costing just £329 and £379 respectively. Such aggressive pricing means that there's a model to suit most budgets here.

For better or worse, there's no ULED or extra-fancy panel technology with the Hisense Roku TV, so while it gets the 4K/HDR job done admirably, you are missing out on higher-end features like HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos unfortunately.

Still, the Hisense Roku TV works excellently as an entry-level 4K TV, or even if you just need a second screen for somewhere in the house.

Read our full review: Hisense Roku TV

(Image credit: hisense)

The wild card: Hisense 100L5 Laser TV An odd experiment with surprisingly great results Specifications Screen sizes: 100-inch Resolution: 4K Panel technology: Laser projection Smart TV: Hisense VIDAA HDR: HDR10 Reasons to buy + Bright, colorful pictures + Great value for a 100-inch screen + Screen rejects ambient room light Reasons to avoid - Only average black levels - Picture presets need work - Might need a pro calibration

So the Hisense 100L5 Laser TV certainly isn't a TV we can recommend to everyone, but it's a novel shakeup that could be what you're looking for if you love the idea of a giant laser-projected 4K screen.

Essentially a short-throw projector that displays a huge 100-inch screen, the 100L5 Laser TV displays an impressively bright and colorful screen that actively rejects ambient light, meaning that the projected image is viewable in brighter environments.

The 100L5 sadly isn't cheap. At $3,699 / £2,999 it's the priciest TV on our list. However, this is Hisense we're talking about, meaning the company still found a way to position the 100L5 at a price that's more affordable than a lot of high-end 750inch TVs. If you subscribe to the idea that bigger is better, then the 100L5's impressive 100-inch screen could be a larger (and slightly cheaper) solution for your home theater needs.

Read the full review: Hisense 100L5 Laser TV