Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases: top choice to protect a cheaper Samsung phone

Everyone may be talking about the Samsung Galaxy S21, but many Android users will be drawn to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

This 'Fan Edition' packs some great tech, including a powerful processor and a fast display refresh rate, and while it’s cheaper than the latest phone, it’s still hardly what you’d describe as cheap.

To ensure you protect that investment, we’ve rounded up some of our absolute favorite cases to help you S20 FE stand out from the crowd.

We haven't had all of these Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

1. Anccer colorful case
Reasons to buy
+ Makes a visual statement
+ Very slim
Reasons to avoid
- Won't protect as well as some on this list

Anccer’s effort is perfect for anyone not looking to break the bank buying a case for their device.

It’s a shockproof hardcase, and while the more muted black variant feels very professional, the blue, green, and pink colors definitely catch the eye.

It’s also incredibly thin, making it ideal for constantly taking in and out of your pocket, as well as wireless charging.

2. Spigen rugged armor case
Reasons to buy
+ As rugged as the name suggests
+ Grippy segments
Reasons to avoid
- A little on the dull side

Spigen always offers up a solid case entry for any device, and the Galaxy S20 FE is no different.

This “Rugged Armor” has a carbon-fiber design that allows for a little extra grip at both ends, as well as being thin enough for wireless charging.

It also offers a spider-web pattern inside which ensures the case absorbs any impact, alongside Air Cushion technology for shock absorption.

3. Caseology parallax case
Reasons to buy
+ Tactile surface adds grip
+ Looks great
Reasons to avoid
- Not the look for everyone

If you’ve got butterfingers and are the type to take your phone’s life into your hands when pulling it out of your pocket, then this Caseology effort could be ideal.

With a 3D, textured geometric effect on the rear, it’s easier to hold than flatter cases, and it has a raised bezel to keep your screen intact if it does fall.

It also comes in three understated colors, and still works with wireless charging.

4. HOOMIL wallet case
Reasons to buy
+ Stylish design
+ Screen protection

Despite this HOOMIL effort’s low price tag, there’s definitely a premium quality to it.

Made of PU leather, it protects every side of your device, including the screen with an openable cover. It’s also got shockproof cushioning throughout.

If you don’t want to carry a phone and a wallet, this HOOMIL case has you covered – not only is there a space for two cards, but you can also carry cash in it, too.

5. OtterBox symmetry series case
Reasons to buy
+ Made of tough polycarbonate
+ Antimicrobial coating
Reasons to avoid
- Very plain-looking

Otterbox is known for offering tough-as-nails cases, and the Galaxy S20 FE can feel just as protected as any other phone with this Symmetry Series case.

It’s a little basic to look at, but it offers three-times the drop protection as the military standard, protects both the screen and camera module, and offers an antimicrobial coating to protect against bacteria.

6. Spigen ultra hybrid case
Reasons to buy
+ Almost invisible design
+ Low price
Reasons to avoid
- Unlikely to prevent too much damage from a drop or two

Yes, Spigen appears on our list again here but for good reason – if you’re aiming to show off your S20 FE, then this will help you do it without compromising on protection.

Made of a combination of TPU and PC, the case is durable and minimalist, with a raised bezel to protect your screen or the camera module.

It also has buttons to help reach your hardware buttons faster, but it likely won’t protect against too many drops.