The best fairy type pokémon are a great addition to your battling lineup in Pokémon Go. In this guide we’ll explain their strengths and weaknesses as well as which are the best.

With so many pokémon to choose from, it can be difficult to know which are the best pokémon in Pokémon Go, and which ones you should focus on catching, powering up, and using when it becomes time to battle.

Complicating matters, all of the different pokémon types have their own effectiveness and vulnerabilities to consider when taking it into battle, so you should have a read of our Pokémon Go type chart to get clear on their strengths and weaknesses. No matter whether you want to beat a Gym, a Team Rocket member, or a friend or stranger in the game’s PvP mode, this is good info to have mentally tucked away.

In this guide, we’ll be talking about the best fairy type pokémon available to add to your team. Fairy types can be sweet and delicate like Flabébé, or a kind of creepy-cute hybrid like Mimikyu. But to use them effectively in battle you’ll need to bear in mind their own unique strengths and weaknesses and how those compare with your opponents’ own pokémon.

Keep reading to know what those are, as well as find out which are the best fairy type pokémon for catching, training, and using to achieve victory while playing Pokémon Go.

What are the best Fairy type pokémon in Pokémon Go?

What are fairy type pokémon strong against in Pokémon Go?

Fairy type pokémon are resistant to fighting, bug, dark, and especially dragon type attacks.

Fairy type attacks are also super effective against fighting, dragon, and dark type pokémon.

What are fairy type pokémon weak against in Pokémon Go?

Fairy type pokémon are vulnerable to poison and steel type attacks.

Fairy type attacks are also not very effective against fire, poison, and steel type pokémon.

The best fairy type Pokémon in Pokémon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Gardevoir

Gardevoir has powerful stats in Pokémon Go, especially attack. That attack can also be boosted further by using a Shadow form Gardevoir, although bear in mind this will also mean it has lower defence.

Gardevoir evolves from Ralts via Kirlia using candy. Keep a Ralts or a Kirlia as your buddy, feed them berries while they’re defending gyms, and catch more in order to get all the candy you need.

Gardevoir is a psychic and fairy type. It is resistant to psychic and especially fighting and dragon type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to poison, ghost, and steel type attacks.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Granbull

The dog-like Granbull is another potentially strong fairy type available for battling in Pokémon Go. Like Gardevoir, Granbull also has a Shadow form to consider for extra attack power, trading off a lower defence.

Granbull can also be evolved from Snubbull caught in the wild. Again, catch plenty of Snubbull and use the buddy and gyms systems to get more candy and evolve that Snubbull into the more powerful Granbull.

Granbull is a pure fairy type pokémon. It is resistant to fighting, bug, dark, and especially dragon type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to poison and steel type attacks.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Xerneas

The legendary pokémon Xerneas is a powerful option for when you want to add a fairy type to your team in Pokémon Go. It has a strong attack stat in particular.

However, Xerneas being a legendary pokémon means that it is not always available to catch. It is only available in five star raid battles, and the pokémon in the raid battle pools swap out often. Keep an eye out for when Xerneas might return to raid battles if you want to catch one for your battling team.

Like Granbull, Xerneas is also a pure fairy type pokémon. It is resistant to fighting, bug, dark, and especially dragon type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to poison and steel type attacks.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Sylveon

The fairy type Eeveelution Sylveon can be useful in PvP as it is more bulky than many of the other fairy types available in Pokémon Go.

Sylveon can be evolved from Eevee in two ways. If it is your first time, you can use the nickname “Kira” alongside 25 candy to ensure Eevee becomes Sylveon. Otherwise, you need to put Eevee as your buddy and reach the “great” level in order to ensure it will become a fairy type Sylveon.

Once again, Sylveon is a pure fairy type pokémon. It is resistant to fighting, bug, dark, and especially dragon type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to poison and steel type attacks.