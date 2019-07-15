These are the best SIM only deals to grab over the Amazon Prime Day period

Amazon Prime Day (or days technically) is now in full swing with hundreds of tech bargains across a range of devices. And with that in mind, if you've seen an Amazon Prime Day phone deal that has won you over, the next step is finding the perfect SIM only deal to pair with it.

Luckily, now is the perfect time, with the SIM only deals market spilling over the brim with some top offers. Everything from the cheapest deal around all the way up to some very special unlimited data contracts.

So whether you're trying to create the most impressive contract possible (unlimited data on a flagship device?) or want to channel the spirit of Prime Day and save as much as possible, we've listed the best SIM only deals around down below.

1. The cheapest SIMO on the market:

2. Brilliant value from Vodafone:

Vodafone SIM Only deal | 12-month contract | 8GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £10 per month

We really like this from Vodafone, and so do a lot of other people judging from how well it has sold over the last few months. It's just really well balanced for a SIM plan at the lower end of the data spectrum. 8GB should be plenty enough to suit a majority of users and tenner a month will hardly be missed at all. Unlimited calls and texts, too. Lovely stuff.

3. Unlimited data SIM only deal bargains:

Three SIM only deal | 24-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £22 per month, and £11 per month for the first 6 months

For some, that unlimited data cap is an absolute blessing. You can stream to your hearts content and not worry for a second about how much data you have left. And at half the price for the first six months, this is a excellent price to pay for it. With a major overall drop in price, this is the best SIMO offering around.

Unlimited SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £25 £18.75 per month

There is so much to love with this offer we don't really know where to start. With a 25% discount off its price, this is one of the cheapest price for unlimited data (just behind the Three offer above). On top of its impressive pricing is the fact that this is a 1-month rolling contract. That means you can leave at any time and won't end up tied into a long contract. The only downside, this offer ends on July 16 so you don't have long to grab it.

4. The best SIM only deal from EE:

EE SIM only deal | 12 months | 25GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23 per month

This EE SIM only deal is excellent. Loads of data and the UK's fastest 4G connection speeds. We really like this effort from the usually-overpriced EE (although we liked it even more when it came with a free pair of Beats headphones a short time ago). You can also cash in on 6 months of Apple Music and 3 months BT Sport app access.

