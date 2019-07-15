The Jabra Elite 65t earbuds are down to their lowest price ever for Prime Day

If you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to grab a killer deal on headphones, then you've come to the right place. Amazon is slashing the price on the best-selling Jabra headphones with discounts on three different popular models. Our personal favorite, the Jabra Elite 65t, are on sale for $118.99. That's a $51 discount and the lowest price we've found for the true wireless earbuds.

The Jabra Elite 65t are one of the best truly wireless earbuds on the market. The earbuds offer excellent sound quality with four-microphone technology to block out external noise and give you a premium listening experience. The water-proof earbuds automatically turn on when removed from the case and provide five hours of battery and an additional 10 hours in the charging case. The Jabra earbuds also work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use voice to adjust volume, skip songs, ask questions, and more.



This isn't only an excellent Prime Day headphone deal, but only a fantastic price for a pair of high quality truly wireless earbuds. The Apple AirPods are currently on sale for $144, which makes the $119 price tag on the Jabra Elites extremely appealing.

Jabra Elite 65t: Was $169.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

These are high-flyers on our list of the best true wireless earbuds out there, with Alexa support, stunning sound quality and clear conversations when used in hands-free mode. A great bargain that we've not seen since Black Friday last year.

Shop more Jabra Prime Day deals below that include the Jabra Elite Active Sports Earbuds on sale for $67.99 and the Jabra Move Style Headphones on sale for $57.99.

The best Jabra Prime Day deals:

Jabra Elite Active 45e: Was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

For those that like the safety of a wire, but the voice assistant capabilities of Alexa, these headphones are for you. Sweat resistant, personalized sound and ear-hook fit make these a strong workout buddy for the price.

Jabra Move Style: Was $99.99 now $78.99 at Amazon

We've reviewed the Move Wireless headphones, and these add a touch more glamor to the very basic models from Jabra. The Move Style still brings the higher sound quality for the price, but aims to make the headband a little more comfortable.

Readers in the UK and Australia can also find the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds on sale in their region.

