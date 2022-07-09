Prime Day Garmin predictions: The deals and discounts we expect to see

Although Amazon Prime Day technically doesn't take place until the 13th and 14th of July, the early Prime Day deals have begun in earnest. It's a great opportunity to save yourself a packet across all technology deals, including Garmin.

Perennially popular among fitness fans, the best Garmin watches are likely to see some serious discounts across Prime Day. Whether running, swimming, hiking or golf is your bag, Garmin has a watch for you.

However, Garmin also does slimmer fitness trackers for more general fitness use alongside other devices, such as bike computers to provide more in-depth cycling metrics, and dedicated heart rate monitors

In this short guide, we'll let you know the products we can expect to see discounted over the Prime Day period (and which ones we think are going to be the best value).

Prime Day Garmin deals: Watches

There's a reason Garmin has plenty of entries in our best running watches guide. The running metrics Garmin offers are truly excellent, with multisport watches such as the Forerunner, Instinct, Fenix, and Epix series watches providing running power, heart rate, VO2 Max, and accurate GPS, with the ability to generate your own circular running routes thanks to the accompanying Garmin Connect software.

There's been some recent additions to the Garmin Forerunner series, the Forerunner 955, 255 models, and the 55 earlier this year. These are the series' premium, mid-range, and entry-level models, respectively.

While we're unlikely to see Garmin's new staple running watches discounted yet due to how recently they've arrived, what we will see is heavy discounts to their predecessors, the Forerunner 945, 245, and 45 watches. They're still great watches in their own right, with a plethora of tracking features and options that seem even greater at these new value prices.

As Garmin begins to phase these models out and replace them with the new arrivals, we're expecting to see significant discounts across the range. For example, we're already seeing 30% discounts on the mid-range Garmin Forerunner 245 (opens in new tab): if you're a runner, keep a close eye on the models above, as well as the entry-level Garmin Vivoactive 4 and the premium Fenix and Epix watches. The premium Fenix 6 has been supplanted by the Fenix 7, so much like the Forerunner series, the big discounts are likely to be found on the older models, which remain superb watches on the cheap.

Last year, we saw discounts on the Fenix series up to 32%, which - considering they retail upwards of $500 in the US, £400 in the UK, and AU$700 in Australia - led to some hefty swings of the price-cutting ax. There's no reason to suggest we won't see the same again this year.

Not a runner? Don't fret: there are plenty of other offers to be found here. If you're a golfer, the Garmin Approach series is likely to be subject to a few good deals, and not just by Amazon: in the UK, American Golf is getting in on the act with £80 off, reducing it down to just £399 (opens in new tab).

If you're not looking to spend that much on a golf watch, the entry-level Garmin S12 might be available for under $100 if the deals are right. We recommend creating a "Garmin Approach" Google alert to get the best deals in your inbox.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Prime Day Garmin deals: Fitness trackers

Garmin's range of slimmer fitness bands isn't as expansive as its competitors, like Fitbit, but we're still expecting to see discounts on the Vivosmart, Vivofit, Venu Sq GPS smartwatch and Vivofit Jr. children's fitness band.

The Vivosmart and Vivofit bands act as more generalized activity trackers, compared to the specialist watches described above. They're primarily for people who do moderate exercise day-to-day and want to track their calorie expenditure, sleep, and activities.

The Vivosmart 5, the current top model in the series, doesn't have onboard GPS, but it can use your phone's GPS to accurately record runs and rides. You can pick up a Vivosmart 5 for around $160 in the US, £129 in the UK, and AU$200 in Australia. However, with discounts, we could expect to see the Vivosmart 5 drop to around $110, or under £100 in the UK if the deal is right.

Prime Day Garmin deals: Bike computers

Garmin's other big development recently has been the Edge 1040 Solar bike computer. Released last month, the Edge 1040 Solar can help you navigate courses better by putting in more effort where it counts, a real-time “exertion level” metric, improved multi-band GPS tracking, and a USB-C cable rather than the old-fashioned micro-USB.

However, the rest of the model is staggering similar to the old 1030 Plus model. Like the watches above, we can expect to see great discounts on the previous model in the range as it begins to be phased out - the only difference being the 1030 Plus has almost all the same amazing route, cadence, and cycling metrics as the 1040 Solar.