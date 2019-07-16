Grab a great deal on a WD hard drive on Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

There are some fantastic savings on storage for Amazon Prime Day, including enormous discounts on WD hard drives.

Whether you're looking for a portable hard drive to pair with your PS4, or a vast desktop hard drive to back up your entire digital life, there's a great deal for you this Prime Day.

The deals on WD's My Book Duo hard drives are particularly impressive, slashing hundreds of pounds off drives up to 20TB in size.

These drives are built to enterprise specifications, with a great balance of durability and performance, so you know your data is in safe hands.

WD 6TB Elements Hard Drive: £119.18 £82.99 at Amazon

There's 30% off this WD desktop hard drive for Amazon Prime Day, bringing 6TB storage well under £100. There's no USB-C connectivity on offer here, so it doesn't offer the speediest data transfer around, but it's fantastic value if you need more space for your backups.

WD 8TB My Cloud EX2 Hard Drive: £384.57 £324.77 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked almost £60 off this WD My Cloud hard drive, designed to serve as your own personal media server. It supports Windows PCs, consoles, connected TVs and Blu-ray players, and allows you to save, access and stream your media from anywhere using the My Cloud mobile app.

WD 4TB My Passport Hard Drive: £84.99 £75 at Currys

Currys has released some cheeky deals to compete with Amazon Prime Day, including a nice discount on this excellent portable 4TB hard drive. It feature hardware encryption, and comes with WD's own backup software. It'd also be a great choice for PS4 owners looking for great value storage.

WD 20TB My Book Hard Drive: £626.39 £333.99 at Amazon

This is an incredible amount of storage for the price. Amazon has knocked £292 off this colossal 2TB two-bay desktop hard drive for Prime Day. Its pair of WD Red drives deliver up to 360 MB/s2 sequential read speeds, and it features USB-C connectivity for universal compatibility.

WD 16TB My Book Hard Drive: £498.99 £286.99 at Amazon

If you don't need quite so much space, Amazon has also slashed the price of this slightly smaller 16TB WD desktop hard drive. For Prime Day, there's over £200 off this super-fast RAID-optimised HDD. Like the 20TB model, it features WD's super durable Red drives, which are built to enterprise standards.

