GoPro Hero 7 Black price drop: cheaper in the US and UK before Amazon Prime Day

We're in full swing gearing up for Amazon Prime Day but great deals have also started to flow in, like this price drop on the GoPro Hero 7 Black action camera.

From its original launch price of $399.99, the camera was retailing at $349.99 up until now – but a further cut has brought it down to $337.09 on Amazon.com.

If you're not up to speed on the newest GoPro cameras, the Hero 7 Black is the most senior of the three Hero models from the action cam leader, with the Hero7 Silver and Hero7 White sitting underneath it. And with this latest GoPro price drop, it's asking price is closer to the Silver model's original list price more than ever.

(Image credit: Future) GoPro Hero7 Black $399.99 | $337.09

With 4K video to 60p, silky HyperSmooth stabilization, live streaming and more, the Hero7 Black is our top pick of the action camera bunch for many good reasons.View Deal

It's capable of 4K60p recording and Full HD capture at up to 240fps, but the big star of the spec sheet is its HyperSmooth stabilization system. We heaped praise on this when we came to review the camera, finding it gave even bumpier adventures a wonderful fluidity.

On top of that, the control afforded over image capture, together with changes to the UI from previous models, vertical shooting and the nifty TimeWarp feature meant that it ended up being as joyous to use as it was capable. As we concluded our review: "Using the GoPro Hero 7 Black reminds you just why the company has dominated this market."

In the UK? You can bag the Hero7 Black for £332.34 right now on Amazon – down from its original £399 RRP – although you might want to go for the Black Bundle option instead, which gives you a whole heap of extras for just £359.95. That includes a memory card, case and an extension pole, saving you from getting these separately later on.