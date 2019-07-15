Cut the price of all IPVanish VPN deals by 50% with this Amazon Prime Day offer

With Amazon Prime Day now finally upon us, it is likely you'll suddenly be the proud owner of a lot of new fancy tech products. But after investing in all that new tech, you'll want to also protect it - that's where IPVanish comes in.

Offering a massive 50% of all of its 1 year plans, IPVanish is making cyber security over Prime Day an affordable option. That means for just $39 (roughly £31.03) you can grab a 1-year IPVanish subscription, or just the equivalent of $3.25 a month.

But much like all of the sparkly products you'll soon be protecting from Amazon, this offer isn't around for long. You have up until 12pm ET, 9pm PT on July 17 to pick up this massive discount on a brand new VPN.

Considering IPVanish is a world leader in the VPN game and one we rank highly (taking our #2 spot in our best VPN service guide) this is the kind of offer to be excited about.

You're getting a fast performance, connection of up to 10 devices, unlimited usage, access to over 1000 servers and for all the movie and TV fans out there, the ability to unblock Netflix in restricted countries.

You can see this offer in full down below but make sure you don't miss it. Or you can check out our guide to the best VPN deals to see how everything else compares.



Save 50% with this IPVanish VPN deal

IPVanish VPN | 1 year cover | 50% off | $77.99 $39 (roughly £31.03)

This is one major discount. You will be saving a massive 50% over the year for ultimate protection online and borderless exploration of the internet. IPVanish gets you connection to up to 10 devices, unlimited protected internet usage and VPN servers in over 60 countries - and all for only $39 a year.

View Deal

What can you do with a VPN?

There are traditionally two main reasons you might want to get a VPN - protecting yourself online and avoiding internet restrictions. In terms of online safety, a VPN uses encryption technologies to mask your IP address so you can't be tracked. Simply, it makes it a lot harder for you to be traced on the internet.

Their other use is a bit wider in its functionality and realistically more popular. VPNs can allow you to work around restrictions online which means watching your favourite channels in other countries, getting cheaper deals on flights and trains and watch any country's Netflix no matter where you are.

