Currys sale goes to war with Amazon Prime Day: deals live now on iPads, Philips Hue and more

Usually, in the run up to the frenzy of Amazon Prime Day deals we see most retailers go a bit quiet, either in an attempt to wait and see what happens on the day so they can react and price-match accordingly. Or just a quiet sadness of "why even bother competing this week".

Currys is having none of that. It's kicked off its summer sale alongside partners PC World and it's not taking any prisoners. We've seem some of the lowest prices of the year on a wide range of items that we'd be shocked to see go any lower on Prime Day.

Take a look at our highlights below and we'll point you in the direction of the relevant category aisles on the Currys site too in-case you fancy having a browse yourself. And don't forget to check in on our full Prime Day roundup from Monday as we'll be highlighting the best deals from Amazon and any other reliable retailer with competitive offers.

The best Currys sale highlights

(Image credit: Google) Google Home | £129 £89 £59 at Currys

Well, this has certainly come a long way since the original £129 launch price. It's the best price yet on Google's smart speaker. This is the one we'd go for over the Mini if you're going to listen to a lot of music on it thanks to the bigger speaker inside. Amazon doesn't sell Google Home products, so don't expect to see anything better on Prime Day.

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Mini £49 £24 at Currys

Another deal you won't be finding on Amazon's site and this is the lowest price you're likely to see (£29 is the usual sale price at most stores) on the small, but mighty smart speaker. It's surprisingly loud for music, but we'd go with the one above if that's the main use you'd have for a smart speaker as it's louder, clearer and not that much pricier.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro (256GB) | £769 £521 at Currys

Use voucher code IPAD20 to get this price. If you're going for the iPad Pro over the standard versions then chances are you'll be needing as much storage space as you can get for your media creations, editing apps or demanding games. So how about a massive £228 (£248 with the voucher) saving on the 256GB version? If you'd rather check out prices on other models, head on over to our full roundup of all the iPad deals from multiple stores.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer 14-inch Chromebook | £249 £179 at Currys

If you're after cheap laptop replacement for basic work tasks, we'd recommend taking a look at Chromebooks. The Acer 14 CB3-431 may only be packing 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but it's running on the speedy Chrome OS rather than Windows, so you may find it considerably faster than you'd expect for such a low price. This is certainly one of the better-designed Chromebooks out there with a lovely chassis in gold or silver available.View Deal

(Image credit: Philips / Google) Philips Hue kit | Google Home Mini | £90 £69.99 at Currys

This comes with everything you need to get started with voice-activated smart lighting in your home. It's the fancier colour version too, so you can have any colour you want and even use the app to remix them however you please. Putting a Google Home Mini smart speaker with them makes perfect sense too. This is for the screw-in bulb version. But the same offer is available with bayonet bulbs too.

These are our favourite offers so far in the big Currys sale, but there are plenty of other bargains to be had. Take a look through the following categories: