Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals 2022: the best sales happening now

Some of the most sought-out deals for Prime Day are home appliances, and this year Amazon is bringing some unmissable vacuum deals. Below, we've hand picked a selection of the best deals out there from the retailer's summer sale, whether you're wanting to grab an easy-to-maneuver cordless vacuum or something more lightweight and handheld for high places or car cleaning this Prime Day.

Our dedicated team of experts in home appliances are scouring Amazon all through this year's summer sale to make your life easier, finding the very best deals out there for some of the best vacuums we've seen.

To help you find the perfect vacuum, we've listed the offers by country (US or UK), and broken the deals down into different price ranges, so you can quickly and easily find the vacuum that matches your budget.

We're pretty excited by this year's deals, too. Prime Day is always a great time to buy a new vacuum; last year we saw some huge discounts on vacuums from BISSEL, Shark and Hoover, and this year we're seeing a similar trend emerging.

Of course, there's a major prerequisite to making the most of these deals - you'll need to be a Prime member to get access to the best Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals. Or, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime (opens in new tab), if you don't fancy the year-round perks.

Sometimes, competitors will ride on Amazon's coattails around Prime Day and run their own sales, so we'll also include any offers we find from other retailers in our round-up below.

Amazon.co.uk

Amazon.com

The best Prime Day vacuum deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Hoover Upright 300 Pets Vacuum Cleaner, HU300UPT: £189.00 £106.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £83 - Perfect for homes with pets, this upright vacuum cleaner has a HEPA filter and no loss of suction for challenging any stray hairs. It's also lightweight and steerable for easy manoeuvrability.

(opens in new tab) Eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity: £229.99 £139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £90 - While it may be best known for its smart home devices, Eufy's HomeVac floorcare line has made an impressive dent in the market. The HomeVac S11 Infinity is the brand’s top-of-the-range cordless stick vacuum, which we scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab)for its affordability, and multiple suction levels. It also comes with two batteries, doubling your cleaning time.

(opens in new tab) Shark Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner: £319.99 £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £160 - Amazon's #1 best-selling upright vacuum is on sale with a fantastic 50% discount this Prime Day. This particular bundle is an Amazon exclusive, so you won't find a better deal anywhere else.

(opens in new tab) Shark WandVac 2.0 (single battery): £129.99 £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - Another great deal from Shark is on the second iteration of its handheld vacuum cleaner range, the WandVac. In our review (opens in new tab)of the original WandVac, we praised its strong suction, ease of use and how lightweight it was, and the second generation seems to have built on this while keeping the same slick design. For a little more you can opt for the longer run time, extra suction version, which is discounted from £179.99 to £129.00.

(opens in new tab) Henry HVR 160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum: £149.99 £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - If you've lived in the UK for more than a few years, it's highly likely you've heard of this household name. Henry vacuums are the wholesome cleaning companion known for their charming design and powerful suction and we know that our Editor in Chief is seriously considering this deal, despite being desperate to own a Dyson V15... what more confirmation that this is a good deal could you want?

(opens in new tab) Vax Blade 3 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £219.99 £127.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £92 - Vax is a well-known brand with a strong history of high-performance vacuums in the UK, and the Vax Blade line is a testament to this. With a motorised pet tool, the Vax Blade 3 Pet builds on the success of the original model - but with a little extra oomph.

(opens in new tab) Gtech AirRam MK2 K9 cordless upright vacuum: £249.99 £173.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £76 - The next level up from Gtech's 2016 MK2 model, the K9 has had a fresh lick of paint - and improved pet hair pickup. Lightweight and with decent battery life, it's an affordable model for small to medium-sized homes - and even more so with this 30% discount.

The best Prime Day vacuum deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity: $299.99 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - Best known for its smart home devices, Eufy has also entered the floorcare market with its HomeVac line. The HomeVac S11 Infinity is the brand’s top-of-the-range cordless stick vacuum, which we scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab)for its affordability, and multiple suction levels. Plus, it comes with two batteries, doubling your cleaning time.

(opens in new tab) Miele Complete C2 hardfloor bagged canister vacuum cleaner: $499.00 $374.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

25% off - This versatile model from top brand Miele is sure to excite the keen cleaner, offering a lot of versatility and strong suction power. If your home has lots of hardwood floors, it's an excellent pick

Prime Day vacuum deals under $200

(opens in new tab) Hoover ONEPWR Blade Max Pet: $309.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

35% off - Lightweight, stylish and packing some strong suction, the Hoover ONEPWR Blade Max Pet is discounted by $100 this Prime Day. It comes with a 4.0Ah max battery, fast charger, dusting brush, crevice tool and a wall mount, and is specifically designed with pet-owners in mind, hence the inclusion of a motorized pet tool.

(opens in new tab) eufy HomeVac H30 Mate: $179.99 $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

38% off - This cordless handheld vacuum cleaner is a treat for pet and car cleaning, and with $80 off its list price it's a steal. We scored this model 4 out of 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab), finding it easy to maneuver and capable of picking up stubborn fluff around the home.

(opens in new tab) Bissel PowerGlide Pet Slim corded vacuum: $195.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $66 - Bissel is a regular in Prime Day proceedings, delivering some excellent savings every year. A lightweight and powerful suction stick vacuum, the PowerGlide Pet comes with a Pet TurboEraser tool, crevice tool and dusting brush.

(opens in new tab) Bissell 27909 Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum: $278.09 $166.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

40% off - With powerful pet hair pickup, this lightweight corded vacuum is a great affordable option for family and pet-friendly homes. Amazon reviews rate it highly for its cord length and suction power, and though it's a little bright in color does the job well.

Prime Day vacuum deals under $400

(opens in new tab) Samsung Jet 75 Complete cordless stick vacuum CS bundle: $649.00 $460.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

29% off - A good chunk has been slashed from the list price of several Samsung Jet vacuums this Black Friday, and one of our top picks is the Jet 75 Complete. With an intense suction power, this long-reaching and slick cordless stick vacuum packs a punch - plus, it comes with a self-cleaning station that empties the dust bin for you. Bliss.

(opens in new tab) eufy by Anker WetVac W31: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

38% off - If you're looking for the next level up to eufy's standard HomeVac range, you've found it. The WetVac is currently $150 off for Amazon Prime Day, and can both hoover and mop your floors - plus, it'll clean itself after you're finished.

(opens in new tab) Tineco Pure ONE S11: $ 349.99 $244.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $105 - This smart, stick vacuum cleaner is ideal for deep cleaning carpets, hard floors and the car. It has strong suction and is lightweight, making it easy to manoeuvre. It has up to 40 minutes runtime, and it's quiet, too.



More vacuum deals on Prime Day at other retailers





Prime Day vacuum deals: FAQs

Do you need Amazon Prime for Prime Day vacuum deals?

The simple answer is yes, you can only participate in the real Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals fun if you have a Prime membership. However, you do have two workarounds.

The first is making use of the Amazon Prime free trial, which the retailer typically offers to customers in the weeks leading up to the summer sale, which helps to inflate its customer base as much as possible for its big event. These Prime free trials are typically available year-round, but you'll want to time it just right to make sure you can make the most out of Prime Day.

Secondly, rival retailers will often run their own sales around the Prime Day dates to soak up any non-Prime member deal hunters, so you might find great vacuum deals at Walmart, Shark, Hoover, and even Currys to name just a few.