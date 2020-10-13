Amazon Prime Day fitness deals: the biggest savings available now

Amazon Prime Day fitness deals are here, and we're seeing some huge discounts on a wide range of fitness trackers from brands including Garmin, Fitbit, Huawei and Samsung.

We're rounding up all the best Prime Day fitness deals right here, so keep this page bookmarked because as new offers become available, we'll be bringing you all the highlights.

Many of the biggest brands have brought out new running watches and fitness trackers this year, so it's no surprise that Amazon has decided to cut the price of many of 2019's models. These watches have all stood the test of time though, and there's such a wide range on offer, there's something for everyone (and every budget) - from simple activity bands through to premium multi-sports watches.

We've even seen deals on the top-end Garmin Fenix 6, which is the company's current flagship watch and usually carries a price tag to match.

If you want to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day fitness deals here, you'll need a Prime membership. If you don't have one, you can still take part with a 30-day free trial of Amazon's premier delivery service, which means you can shop all these savings for free and keep Prime going until well into next month (just cancel it before the trial period is up if you don't want to keep it).

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Take part in Prime Day for free with a 30-day trial of Prime. You'll get the same benefits as paid members: free delivery, early access to lightning deals, plus video streaming, music, Prime gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial. After 30 days, Prime will cost $12.99/£7.99 per month.

The best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals available now

Amazon has cut prices on dozens of fitness trackers for Prime Day 2020, so we've rounded up the very best deals for you right here.

Amazon Prime Day fitness deals in the US

Fitbit Versa Lite: $159.95 $69.95 at Amazon

We've only seen the Fitbit Versa Lite drop down to $98.99 in the past, but this Amazon Prime Day you'll find the cheaper fitness tracker available for just $69.95. That means this $90 price drop is leaving us with the cheapest ever price right now. With smartphone notifications, 15 exercise modes, all day activity tracking and sleep monitoring, there's plenty of value packed in here.

Fitbit Versa 2: $179.99 $127.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available for just $127.95, courtesy of a $52 price drop. That means you can pick up the Alexa-enabled fitness tracker for less right now, and take advantage of Spotify support, heart rate, sleep, steps, calorie and activity monitoring as well.

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has had the lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 3 for a while now, but you've got another chance to grab it for just $169 this Amazon Prime Day. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT: $220 $169.99 at Amazon

This is a tough one - it nearly wasn't recommended, because it's getting older now and the newer 745 is coming soon. It lacks all the latest health monitoring features, but we also know someone who runs 15 minute 5Ks who uses it, so... it's probably worth a look at this price, because it's never been cheaper and it can superbly track all of your triathlon training with aplomb.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: $449.99 $219.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 645 is available for $219.99 right now. That's a fantastic offer considering you're getting some top-line fitness features in here, with all the music and Garmin Pay compatibility you need. This watch is particularly focused towards runners, however, with advanced tracking working alongside certain accessories. This is also the lowest price we've seen so far - $10 cheaper than its $229 record.

Garmin Forerunner 935: $499.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save well over $200 on the Garmin Forerunner 935 in the latest Amazon Prime Day deals. The feature-packed fitness tracker offers up a wide range of onboard monitoring systems for running, cycling, and swimming, and will even analyze your performance to work out whether you're working too hard or not enough.

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus: $749.99 $349.99 at Amazon

It may have a $749.99 MSRP but we've seen this Garmin Fenix 5 Plus sitting closer to $500 on sale in recent months. That makes this $349.99 final price all the more impressive, however. You're getting all the usual fitness features as well as enhanced GPS features like color TOPO maps with popular routes already highlighted. You'll also find the smaller 5s Plus available for the same price.

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus: $799.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 5X Plus has a $799.99 MSRP attached to it, but in truth we've seen it closer to $500 for a long time now. However, you can save an extra $100 on that previous sales price right now, and pick up the feature packed multi-sport watch for its lowest price yet. There are some seriously sophisticated functions in here, with everything you could ask for from a top of the range fitness tracker.

Amazon Prime Day fitness deals in the UK

Fitbit Inspire: £49.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Fitbit's super slim activity tracker is fantastic value with this Prime Day deal. It tracks your steps throughout the day, with a battery life of up to five days, encouraging you to meet your daily activity goals, and automatically recognises workouts like runs, swims and bike rides. It's available in black and Sangria.

Fitbit Inspire HR: £86.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Inspire HR is a sleek, compact activity tracker that packs in all the same features as the original Inspire (including automatic workout detection and all-day step tracking), with the addition of a heart rate monitor so you can see whether you're raising your pulse enough to get a good cardio workout. The Inspire HR comes in black, lilac and white.

Garmin Forerunner 35: £96 £79 at Amazon

If you're just getting started running and looking for an entry-level GPS watch, the Forerunner 35 is a great choice. It's easy to use, will track your runs (plus walks and bike rides) accurately, measures your heart rate, and syncs all your stats to Garmin Connect. It's available in white and black, and is a steal on Prime Day.

Huawei Watch GT 2 (42mm): £120.79 £97.50 at Amazon

The smaller version of Huawei's stylish fitness tracker is sleek enough to wear every day, and boasts impressive fitness tracking features including 15 workout modes, accurate location tracking via GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking and all-day heart rate monitoring. At under £100, it's remarkable value.

Garmin Forerunner 45: £149 £109.99 at Amazon

Another excellent budget running watch, the Forerunner 45 has all the same features as the Forerunner 35, plus a bright colour screen and music playback so you can travel light and run without your phone. It also offers incident detection, so your friends and family can keep tabs on you and receive warnings if you take a spill.



Ticwatch C2 Classic Smartwatch: £160 £111.97 at Amazon

A smart reworking of the original Ticwatch, the Ticwatch C2 Classic runs Google WearOS, meaning it works seamlessly with your Android phone and supports a wide range of third-party apps. There's on-board GPS too, and all-day heart rate monitoring and step counting, and NFC for contactless payments - all wrapped up in a stylish package.

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm): £126.49 £118 at Amazon

The larger version of the Huawei Watch GT 2 gives you all the same features as its smaller counterpart, with 4mm extra screen real estate for viewing your workout and wellness stats. If you've been looking for a budget-friendly fitness tracker with on-board GPS and impressive battery life, this could be the one for you.

Garmin Vivoactive 3: £149 £122.99 at Amazon

One of Garmin's most stylish fitness watches, the Vivoactive 3 is smart enough for everyday wear, but still packed with advanced features including on-board GPS, activity tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring and stress tracking, contactless payments and support for third-party apps. This price is for the white and silver version, but the white and rose gold and black and gunmetal options are discounted for Prime Day as well.

Fitbit Versa 2: £160.82 £129.99 at Amazon

When we first reviewed the Fitbit Versa 2, we called it 'near perfect', and it's holding up very well. It includes contactless payments through Fitbit Pay, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking and app notifications. It's available in black, pink and grey, and is a steal on Prime Day.

Ticwatch Pro 2020 Smartwatch: £222.99 £138.57 at Amazon

We called the original Ticwatch Pro "the best smartwatch you've never heard of", and the 2020 edition is a worthy successor. It includes built-in GPS, auto workout detection, sleep tracking, Google Pay, and voice commands through Google Assistant. It's super tough too, and maker Mobvoi says it'll withstand extreme temperatures, water, dust, and general knocks and tumbles.

Garmin Vivomove 3: £219 £149.99 at Amazon

The Vivomove 3 is a hybrid smartwatch, featuring both an analog dial and a touchscreen display that's hidden when not in use. It tracks your heart rate and daily steps, measures stress levels, and offers sleep tracking so you can see how well you're resting at night and identify patterns that suggest why you wake feeling tired. The only downside is the lack of on-board GPS, but you can track workouts with the watch connected to your phone.

Garmin Instinct: £220 £169.99 at Amazon

One of Garmin's toughest fitness trackers, the Instinct is a GPS watch that's water-resistant to 100m, and resistant to extreme temperatures and shocks. Its navigation tech is particularly impressive, with route planning, plus TracBack so you can improvise a route then find your way home.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Bluetooth aluminium 40mm): £239 £189 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Bluetooth aluminium 44mm): £269 £209 at Amazon

If you like the feature set of the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but aren't keen on plastic watches, this aluminium version ticks all the boxes. It's smart and super lightweight, but still packs in all the activity tracking and smartwatch features you'd expect. This is the larger 44mm model, and is available in Aqua Black and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Under Armour Edition): £279 £219 at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a premium fitness tracker that's stylish enough to wear every day. When we tested it, we were particularly impressed by its bright display and digital dial that makes navigating between apps and songs a breeze. The Under Armour Edition features a tough 40mm plastic case, and is available in Mod Grey and (for a slightly higher price) Aqua Black.

Garmin Fenix 6: £471.16 £356 at Amazon

One of the world's best fitness trackers has received a huge discount for Prime Day, knocking over £100 off the original price. The Fenix 6 is unbeatable for outdoor fitness tracking, from triathlons to skiing. It's extremely tough too, and its large face provides plenty of room for stats and maps.

Amazon Prime Day fitness deals: will these prices drop any lower?

These Amazon Prime Day fitness deals are not likely to drop further in price over Black Friday - that is, at Amazon. Last year we saw TV deals like these sticking to their same Prime Day sales prices over the November shopping weekend, and there's nothing to suggest that Amazon will do anything differently in 2020.

In fact, with Prime Day being so close to Black Friday this year, it's even more likely that these are the best prices you'll get out of Amazon this year. Competing against the biggest shopping event of the year isn't easy, so Amazon will be looking to make some considerable impact with its offers this October. After all, they don't want to devalue their own sales event by offering cheaper prices in November.

However, it's worth noting that November is a stellar time to be shopping for a new fitness tracker or activity band. Other retailers may well beat these Amazon Prime Day TV deals come November, though that's not a guarantee and there's likely to be plenty more competition in November making that race to checkout all the more difficult.