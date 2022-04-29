Amazon narrows down the date for Prime Day 2022 - and it's a return to normal

Amazon has confirmed that this year's Prime Day will take place in July. The announcement came in a press release to coincide with the retailer's latest earnings call.

"This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries," Amazon states in the release. "During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category."

And that's about all that was said on the matter. It's understandable given the specific date for Amazon Prime Day is not usually announced until much closer to the event. It'll be more like late June when the official date is revealed, alongside a few hints as to what deals and promotions we will see over the two-day sales extravaganza. Our best prediction so far? July 18-19.

The confirmation of July is of interest, though, as it's a return to the window when Prime Day normally takes place. Since it began as a one-day event in 2015, Amazon Prime Day has traditionally taken place in July. It was then changed for the first time in 2020 when it moved to October due to the pandemic. Last year, it took place slightly earlier in June.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As you likely know by now, Amazon Prime Day is a sales event that's available exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you're thinking of taking advantage of the deals barrage this year then hold off for now and sign up for a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime in July. Or if you've registered before, you can renew your membership for $14.99 a month / $139 for a year.

Look out for other retailers muscling in on the action - there are bound to be a few Best Buy Prime Day deals and Walmart Prime Day deals throughout the event, too.

Whatever actual date Prime Day 2022 falls on this July, know that we'll be on hand to bring you all the very best Amazon deals here at TechRadar. You can also stick with us for all the latest news and rumours surrounding the upcoming sales event as the day draws closer.