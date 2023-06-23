The LG C3 OLED TV down to a record-low of $1,496 is the Prime Day deal to beat

While we're still weeks away from Amazon's Prime Day sale (set for July 11 and 12), Amazon just dropped the all-new LG C3 OLED TV to a new record-low price, making it the deal to beat at this year's sale. The retailer has the 55-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 (was $1,899.99) - that's a whopping $400 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the stunning display.

Released earlier this year, the 2023 LG C3 is a successor to the best-selling C2 OLED and includes upgrades such as LG's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a stunning picture with improved brightness and sharp contrast. The LG C3 also includes a new webOS experience and four HDMI ports, which gamers will enjoy for next-gen consoles. Plus, you're getting all the features people love about the C2, such as support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and an ultra-thin, sleek design.

At last year's Amazon Prime Day sale, the LG C2 OLED TV was a best-seller, which is why we expect the all-new C3 model to be one of this year's most popular offers. Today's price is a new record-low price and one of the best early Prime Day TV deals we've spotted so far.

Prime Day deal to beat: LG C3 OLED TV

LG C3 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,896.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

The all-new LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best TVs you can buy, and just ahead of Prime Day Amazon has the 55-inch model down to $1,496.99 - a new record-low price. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

More OLED TV deals

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,499 at Walmart

The LG C2 is another Prime Day best-seller, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,499. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and an ultra-thin design. Today's deal from Best Buy brings this 65-inch model down to $1,699. That's a $300 discount and the lowest price we've seen.

Sony A80K series 55-inch OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,398 at Amazon

Got a bit more cash to spend? The Sony A80K is a fantastic entry-level OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to $1,398 - $100 more than the record low. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but full support for 120Hz gaming. It's not the brightest TV on the market currently, but it's a great choice for sports, games, movies, and everything in-between.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and, if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.



You can also look forward to upcoming bargains at this year's 4th of July sales event and the Amazon Prime Day sale, with our 4th of July TV sales and Prime Day TV deals pages.