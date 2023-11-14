Amazon just dropped two cheap Black Friday TV deals - here's how you can get one
These TVs are fantastic bargains from just £119
Amazon has revealed two of the best TV deals we're likely to see this Black Friday for those looking to spend under £150 on a new display - but there's a catch.
Unfortunately, it's not simply a case of rocking up to the store page and hitting the buy button on these Black Friday deals. First, you need to be a Prime member. Second, you need to register your interest today and then Amazon will let you know if you're one of the lucky few given the chance to buy either TV from November 22.
The first is this Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV for £149 (was £549.99). That's an absurdly low price for a smart TV of this size that also supports high-quality 4K resolution and HDR 10 to give you impressive overall image quality.
The other is this TCL SF540K 40-inch Full HD Fire TV down to £119 (was £239). It only offers full HD support but that's fine considering the smaller size that's best suited to a second screen in the kitchen or bedroom - or for those who aren't concerned with premium picture quality.
Is the invite-only restriction a bit of a marketing trick in order to create a feeling of false scarcity? Almost certainly. Would I recommend you sign up anyway if you have a cheap TV on your Black Friday wishlist? Most definitely.
Yep, it's a silly gimmick, but it's very unlikely that either of these TVs will be beaten on price and value for money this Black Friday. If you do want a fancier option, you should check out our comprehensive Black Friday TV deals hub that features all the latest offers on everything from cheap large-screen displays to high-end OLED TVs.
Invite-only Fire TV deals at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was
£549.99 now £149.99 at Amazon
Invite-only: Amazon is launching a number of invite-only Black Friday deals this year, including this super-cheap 55-inch Fire TV. Picture quality is decent overall, with support for ultra-HD resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just button press or voice command away. We almost never see TVs of this size so low, so it's definitely one to register for ahead of time for the chance to buy from November 22.
TCL SF540K 40-inch Full HD Fire TV: was
£239 now £119 at Amazon
Invite-only: This TCL SF540K Fire TV is another invite-only deal that's coming to this year's Black Friday sale at Amazon - and it's another I'd definitely register your interest in if you need a small and basic TV. At 40 inches and with just full HD support it's far from a premium model but it will serve you fine for infrequent viewing in the bedroom or kitchen - or if you aren't fussed about getting the very best picture quality. It's hard to argue with what you get for just under £120.
More of today's best Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 62% off TVs, smart home and clothing
- AO: up to 40% off appliances, TVs and tech
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, tools and tech
- Boots: up to 40% off 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, appliances and laptops
- Ebuyer: up to 45% off laptops and PC components
- Emma: up to 65% off mattresses, frames and pillows
- John Lewis: up to 40% off appliances, TVs, laptops
- Jessops: up to £550 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- Ninja: up to 25% off air fryers and cookware
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Simba: up to 55% off mattresses
- Superdrug: 60% off beauty, fragrances and makeup
- Toolstation: up to 30% off smart home, tools and DIY
- Very: save on tech, decor, appliances and furniture
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Most Popular
By Al Griffin
By Allisa James