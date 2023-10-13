Wales vs Argentina live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final

Watch a free Wales vs Argentina live stream

Want to watch a free Wales vs Argentina live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on 9Now in Australia and ITVX in the UK.

Wales vs Argentina preview

The tournament's most fearsome defence takes on one of its standout ball-carrying sides at Stade de Marseille in the first quarter-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Saturday. Wales won Pool C off the back of a rock-solid scrum and unparalleled tackling success, and though they're favourites here, Argentina will be a step up from the teams they've faced up to this point.

Warren Gatland's men entered RWC 2023 under a cloud, but after four wins from four games, they now stand 80 minutes away from a third semi-final appearance in four World Cups. The return of fly-half Dan Biggar is a timely one after his stand-in Gareth Anscombe suffered a groin injury, though the loss of influential No.8 Taulupe Faletau to a broken arm could be huge.

The Pumas are purring again after clinching their ticket to the quarter-finals with a thrilling victory over Japan last weekend, but make no mistake, exiting the tournament at this stage would represent a failure for Michael Cheika's men. This is a team that's beaten New Zealand, Australia and England in recent times, and was roundly expected to win Pool D.

Left-winger Mateo Carreras scored a hat-trick against Japan and, along with prop Thomas Gallo, has been as slippery as a greased piglet to opposing defenders. However, the scrum has been a real point of weakness for Argentina throughout.

How to live stream Wales vs Argentina for FREE in Australia

Wales vs Argentina, along with select RWC 2023 games, is being shown for FREE on Channel 9, with live streaming available via 9Now. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Argentina on 9Now from abroad. Every game is being shown on streaming service Stan. A subscription to Stan costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), and there's a 30-day Stan FREE trial for new users. Kick-off is at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to watch Wales vs Argentina from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN – a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a Wales vs Argentina live stream from anywhere:

How to watch Wales vs Argentina: live stream FREE in the UK

Wales vs Argentina, along with every 2023 Rugby World Cup match, is being shown on ITV in the UK, both on traditional TV and online. Kick-off is set for 4pm BST on Saturday afternoon. That means you can watch Wales vs Argentina absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch Wales vs Argentina in the US without cable

In the US, Wales vs Argentina is available to stream via NBC's Peacock service. Kick-off is set for 11am ET / 8am PT on Saturday morning. The Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). It also carries loads of other great sports like the NFL, EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and the WWE, as well as plenty of original programming. Wales vs Argentina will also be repeated on NBC at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Saturday. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is from $45 a month. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is Fubo. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE Fubo. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or FuboTV and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Wales vs Argentina: live stream in New Zealand