Ireland vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online and for free

Want to watch a free Ireland vs New Zealand live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on Virgin Media Player in Ireland and ITVX in the UK. Use a VPN to unblock any stream when traveling abroad. Full details on how to watch an Ireland vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere just below.

Ireland vs New Zealand preview

One of the headline acts of what people are calling the most exciting rugby weekend ever sees No.1-ranked Ireland face three-time world champions New Zealand in a 2023 RWC quarter-final for the ages. Ireland have won five of their last eight meetings with the All Blacks, but not only have they never beaten them at a World Cup, they've somehow never once won a World Cup knockout match!

It's a statistic so astonishing that it will surely be lurking at the back of both sets of players' minds when they meet at Stade de France, which is likely to be a sea of green on Saturday night.

But for all of the mythology that surrounds the All Blacks and the apparent curse that has struck down every previous Irish effort to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, Andy Farrell's men look the stronger proposition right now. They outmuscled South Africa and toyed with Scotland on their way to winning Pool B, and they can only take further inspiration from New Zealand's recent defeats to France and South Africa.

But previous results count for nothing at this stage of the competition, and it's been rather glossed over that the Kiwis are by some distance the top try scorers at the World Cup. The major criticism that's been levelled at Ian Foster's men is that they're not physical enough to mix it with the other big guns, but they might not need brute force when they can harvest the expertise of former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt.

Here's how to get a FREE Ireland vs New Zealand live stream, wherever you are and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand: live stream FREE in Ireland

RTÉ and Virgin Media are the destinations for fans in Ireland wanting to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Ireland vs New Zealand will be shown live and for free on Virgin Media One and the Virgin Media Player streaming service. Coverage starts at 6.50pm ahead of kick off at 8pm. Trying to access the platform while outside Ireland? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV licence to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as New Zealand, Australia and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN – a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch an Ireland vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Virgin Media Player for Irish fans abroad.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand: live stream FREE in the UK

Ireland vs New Zealand, along with every 2023 Rugby World Cup match, is being shown on ITV in the UK, both on traditional TV and online. Kick-off is set for 8pm BST on Saturday evening. That means you can watch Ireland vs New Zealand absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch Ireland vs All Blacks: live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch Ireland vs All Blacks on Sky Sport, with kick-off set for 8am NZDT bright and early on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every fixture is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $449.99 per year.

How to live stream Ireland vs New Zealand in Australia

Ireland vs New Zealand, along with every other game of the Rugby World Cup, is being shown on streaming service Stan Sport in Australia, with kick-off at 6am AEDT on Sunday morning. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular Stan sub, costing from $10 per month (new users get a 30-day FREE trial). Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Ireland vs New Zealand on Stan Sport from abroad. It's worth bearing in mind that select games, including two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final, are being shown for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Now.

